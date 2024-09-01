This 17-inch gaming laptop from Acer is only $700 with this Target deal

PC gaming is one of the best ways to experience modern video games, especially if you’re the type of person who expects the best performance they can get from a gaming machine. And while consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are fantastic systems, it’s hard to beat the power and optimizations that a proper gaming PC can deliver. Fortunately, we see a lot of gaming laptop deals in our line of work, and we came across quite an exceptional Acer offer today:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for $700 when you purchase through Target. Usually, this laptop is priced at $900.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro

Gaming PCs require a strong processor and graphics chip, so we’re glad to see that the Nitro comes with an Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for its GPU. These may not be the strongest core peripherals, but you can definitely expect reliable performance, sharp-looking visuals, and solid response times. This Windows 11 Home laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

One of the most essential parts of any gaming laptop is the display you’ll be working with. In the case of the Acer Nitro, that’s a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen that can push up to a 144Hz refresh rate. If you opt for a hardwired internet connection, the onboard Intel Killer tech will ensure you get the absolute best results when it comes to lag, latency, and other potential gameplay issues.

The Acer Nitro even comes with an impressive two-channel audio system and DTS:X Ultra support for spatial sound. Other features include HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2, a 720p built-in webcam, and customizable RGB lighting via the NitroSense utility app.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, though our experience with Acer laptop deals is they tend to go pretty quickly. That being said, now is the best time to take advantage of the offer. Save $200 when you purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop at Target, and be sure to have a look at some of the other gaming PC deals we’ve tracked down!