Acer just can’t wait for Computex, announces new laptops, 2-in-1s early

Why it matters to you Acer's new laptops bring a wider variety of hardware to affordable price points. The Nitro 5 stands out, as if offers both Intel and AMD hardware, plus an entry-level GPU.

On Thursday, Acer introduced a handful of new products just days ahead of the Computex tech conference in Taipei. The company revealed four mobile devices in all: one laptop, one 2-in-1, and two Iconia-branded Android tablets. The specific hardware details weren’t made available at the time of this post’s publication, so we’ve pieced together what each product will bring to these markets through the company’s three announcements.

Acer Nitro 5

This is a laptop focused on PC gaming that will be sold in multiple configurations. What’s interesting is that Acer addresses its Intel and AMD customer bases with this specific unit. The Intel configurations will pack a seventh-generation Core i5 and i7 processor that’s paired with up to a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip. Meanwhile, AMD-based configurations will include the company’s seventh-generation A-Series FX, A12, and A10 APUs along with up to a discrete Radeon RX 550 graphics chip.

“The Nitro 5 features dual fans with Acer Coolboost technology, which delivers heightened fan speeds and cooling ability, and allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost,” Acer says.

Here are the other details we pulled from the announcement:

Display: 15.6 inches Panel type: IPS Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 System memory: Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz Storage: SSD maximum – 512GB (PCIe)

HDD maximum – 2TB (SATA)

Some configurations will include both Ports: 1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A (charges)

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0 (supports 90Hz refresh) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2) (up to 867Mbps) Keyboard: Red back-lighting

WASD keys outlined in red Other details: Matte black with a hairline finish

Red hinge along the back

Bold black grill vent

Touchpad outlined in red

Acer Spin 1

Next up we have the Acer Spin 1, the company’s latest thin-and-light 2-in-1 Windows 10 device, measuring just 0.55 inches thin and weighting at 2.76 pounds. Arriving in several configurations, this laptop will be powered by a seventh-generation Intel Pentium or Celeron processor, and a battery promising up to eight hours on a single charge.

“With a sleek all-metal chassis, the Windows 10 device is lightweight, portable, and supports Windows Ink through an Acer Active Stylus for creative users on the go,” the company says. “The Spin 1 combines superb hardware with innovative features to make the user experience really pop.”

While Acer did not provide pricing with its press release, it’s fair to say this will be an affordable model. The Acer Spin 3 starts at $500.

Here’s what we have on the Acer Spin 1 so far:

Display: 11.6 inches Panel type: IPS with Touch support Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 System memory: 4GB DDR3L Storage: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI

1x Micro SD card slot Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2) (up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.1 Audio: 2x speakers supported by Acer TrueHarmony Other details: Precision touchpad

Acer Bluelight Shield tech

Supports Acer’s Active Stylus

Acer Iconia Tab 10 & One 10

Finally, we have two new tablets under the Iconia umbrella: the premium Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) and the productivity-focused Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD). Acer wasn’t exactly forthcoming with the hardware details at the time this article went live, but the company said that both will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, Android 7.0, and a battery promising up to eight hours of use on a single charge.

Additionally, both tablets sport 10-inch screens backed by In-Plane Switching technology, which is also used in the two previously-mentioned laptops. Other shared features include two five-magnet speakers powered by DTS-HD Premium Sound, and Wireless AC connectivity.

Here are a few notes regarding the exclusive features of each model:

Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50)

Quantum Dot display technology

Acer-patented subwoofer

Measures just 0.35 inches thin

Acer MediaMaster for creating profiles for movies and music

Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD)

2x Micro USB ports supporting On-The-Go

White frame

Acer didn’t say when these four products will be available or for how much at the time of this publication. We will update the news when Acer provides the information, so stay tuned.