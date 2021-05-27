  1. Computing

These 3 new Predator gaming displays are large, fast, and ungodly expensive

By

Acer is back again with three new monitors in the Predator lineup — and these look like serious contenders for the best monitors you can game on. The displays in question are the Predator X28, X38 S, and the CG437K S, the last of which is a massive 42.5-inch gaming panel with HDMI 2.1 support.

Of the three gaming displays, there’s not one that you would consider not high-end. They all a specific feature set that makes them stand out from ‘ordinary’ gaming monitors, and they’re priced to match with the smallest model costing $1,300.

Predator X28 Predator X38 S Predator CG437K S
Panel size 28-inch 37.5-inch 42.5-inch
Panel type IPS IPS VA?
Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Refresh rate 155Hz (overclocked) 175Hz (overclocked) 144Hz
Curve None 2300R None
HDR support HDR400 HDR600 HDR1000
Adaptive sync G-Sync G-Sync G-Sync Ultimate
Price $1,299 $1,999 $1,799
Availability August 2021 September 2021 November 2021

Predator X28

The X28 is a 28-inch IPS display that although it doesn’t have the highest HDR rating, should be great for photo editing next to gaming due to its sharp image and excellent color accuracy.

Acer didn’t list the color space coverage, but given that it’s an IPS panel, and it carries a Delta-E (difference from real) of < 1, my gut says this will be a popular display among those who game and need an editing monitor, competing in the space the LG 27GN950 monitor currently sits in, but in a slightly bigger package with better color accuracy and Nvidia Reflex included.

Predator X38 S

Meanwhile, the Predator X38 S offers much of those same features, but in a much bigger ultrawide package with a slightly lower resolution.

This display will be more suited to those who need big real estate, don’t want to use scaling, game a ton craving the immersion of a bigger panel, but still want great color accuracy for digital production work.

Predator CG437K S

But the real star of the show is the 42.5-inch behemoth, the Predator CG437K S. Acer wouldn’t say what panel technology it is based on, but given that it has specs and pricing very similar to that of Asus’ XG43UQ, something tells me it’s based on the same VA panel.

This will make it slightly less suited to digital production work, but boy will it be a glorious display to game on with its big, 4K panel and DisplayHDR1000 support. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 will make it great to pair not only with your PC but also with the next-gen consoles.

All of that, and it comes with Ambilight-like RGB lighting to make it feel even bigger than it already is — so it’s really more like a fast TV for your desk.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Newegg deals for June 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Acer brings a powerful update to its Predator Orion PC gaming desktops

Acer Predator Orion 3000

Acer’s new Swift X is an ultrathin laptop with the RTX 3050 Ti under the hood

acer launches new swift x and travelmate p6 laptops sfx14 41g 02

Acer launches the first 17-inch Chromebook, and it’s just $380

acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t lifestyle 01

Acer’s oddest laptop, the ConceptD 7 Ezel, just got a powerful upgrade

acer conceptd 7 ezel rtx 3080 laptop 5 pro cn516 72p lifestyle 01 720x720

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE hands-on review: A display from the future

acer predator triton 500 se hands on 1

Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

best hdr monitors alienware aw5520qf

Computex 2021: Here’s what to expect from Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and more

amd 7nm radeon rx 5000 navi ryzen 3 zen 2 computex lisa su screen 1

The biggest problems with Windows 10, and how to fix them

Windows 10 home screen

Nvidia nets at least $400 million per year from cryptocurrency mining

rtx 3080 07

Dell may have won the Memorial Day sales with this laptop deal

dell inspiron 14 deal memorial day sale 2021

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

The best printers for 2021

Epson Surecolor P400 review