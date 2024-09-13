 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $500 off

By
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

The popular and powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which usually sells for $3,100, is available for a discounted price of $2,600. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $500 in savings, but since this is one of the gaming laptop deals that’s been tagged by Dell as a “hot deal,” stocks may sell out quickly. If you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m18 R2 is the upgraded successor of the Alienware m18 with even more powerful components inside — in addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, the gaming laptop features the latest 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of the best PC games, and that won’t be a problem for the Alienware m18 R2 over the next few years.

Playing video games on the Alienware m18 R2 is made even more enjoyable by its massive 18-inch display, which comes with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. You’ll have a lot of choices on what to play because there’s enough space for several titles in the gaming laptop’s 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing and downloading games right after unboxing the Alienware m18 R2.

There’s probably already a lot of eyes on Dell’s offer for the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, as it’s not every day that you have the opportunity to buy it at $500 off from Dell. Instead of $3,100, you’ll only have to pay $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but that’s actually a fantastic price for this premium device. Gamers can’t go wrong with the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop, but you need to complete your transaction for it immediately as there’s no assurance that this deal will still be online tomorrow.

