This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3060 just got a great discount

You’ve probably heard of the Alienware brand before, especially since they have a reputation for high-end gaming laptops. Well, they also make some excellent gaming desktops as well, and if you want to pick one up, there’s this excellent Alienware deal from Dell on the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,880.

Why you should buy the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition

If you’re not familiar with the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, it’s one of Alienware’s more budget-friendly options, mostly due to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU it’s running. You might think that the lower price means a worse CPU, but it’s quite powerful, equivalent to a 10th or 11th gen Intel i7 and something that can easily eat through most simulation games and processor-heavy tasks. As for the GPU, you get a mid-tier RTX 3060, which may not be the most powerful out there, but is still in the top 10 best GPUs and can quite easily hit 1080p and 144Hz on high settings with games and possibly even run 2k monitors like the ones on our gaming monitor deals list, although you might have to compromise in graphical settings.

RAM is surprisingly large for such a budget build at 16GB and should be more than enough even if you like having several browser tabs and apps open at the same time (although, don’t expect to run more than one game at a time, or a game and a productivity or editing app). Storage is also pretty great for the pricing, with a 512GB SSD, which is more than enough for most games nowadays, with only the big AAA games possibly having slower loading times. We’re also happy to note that it comes with Wi-Fi 6, so even if you aren’t using a cable connection, you should get an excellent wireless experience and minimal impact on online games, assuming your router also supports Wi-Fi 6.

Overall, the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition is a great low-to-mid-tier gaming PC, leaning closer to the middle bracket in terms of performance due to the RTX 3060 and Ryzen 7. When you factor in the deal from Dell, bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,880, it’s an even better deal. That said, if this doesn’t feel right for you, check out some of our other gaming PC deals for something that might fit better.

