This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $1230 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Alienware

One of the best gaming PC deals at the moment is perfect for playing the latest games. Over at Dell, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC for $1,100 saving a huge $1,230 off the regular price of $2,330. It’s using slightly older tech but it’s still more than capable of allowing you to play the latest games. Here’s everything else you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase. Remember — all Dell deals tend to end sooner than you’d think so don’t delay with your decision.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC packs a lot of great gaming hardware into its stylish shell. There’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s just what you need from a gaming rig in this price range. There’s also the most important component — the graphics card. In this case, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s a reliable workhorse for all your gaming needs.

To add to the reasons why Alienware is responsible for some of the best gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC also has a great case design. It offers a 50% increase in internal volume compared to the previous model. It’s also a tool-less design so you can easily access it if you want to upgrade any components while there’s a better cable management system that helps with cooling and providing quieter acoustics.

The case is also designed to look sleek and cool with that gamer aesthetic we all love to see. AlienFX lighting means you can get it just how you want it to look. There’s also Alienware Command Center which helps you tweak the fans, and even overclock components if you want to see how far you can push the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. Alternatively, you can always simply enjoy the rig as it is and remember to add on one of the best gaming monitors to get the most from your time.

Usually priced at $2,330, the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC is down to $1,100 which is a fantastic price for a reliable gaming PC. For anyone seeking out a great deal from Dell, check it out now before it ends very soon. It’s sure to delight you for a while to come.

