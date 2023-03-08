This Alienware gaming PC with an RX 6700 XT is $650 off

Even if you’re shopping gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want to end up with a gaming PC that’s worth every single penny. Here’s a highly recommended option — the Alienware Aurora R13. Originally priced at $1,950, Dell is selling the machine with a $550 discount, and you can get an additional $100 off if you enter the code SAVE100 at checkout. That means you’ll only have to pay $1,400 for this top-rated gaming PC.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

One of the shared characteristics of the best gaming PCs is that they’re all able to play the best PC games without any issues. The Alienware Aurora R13 is also capable of this, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. It also packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. To help maximize the gaming PC, you can utilize the Alienware Command Center, which grants access to features such as game profiles, overclocking, and AlienFX lighting.

You’ll be able to install several AAA titles on the Alienware Aurora R13 because it comes with a 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start doing so as soon as you get it up and running. If you think you’ll be playing for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming desktop’s Legend 2.0 design prioritizes cooling with an internal layout that minimizes airflow obstructions.

The Alienware Aurora R13 already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,950, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,400 following a $550 price cut from Dell and an additional $100 off with the code SAVE100 upon checkout. That’s a total of $650 in savings that you can spend on monitor deals, accessories, and more video games. You’ll need to act fast though, as the offer is only online for a limited time.

