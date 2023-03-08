 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RX 6700 XT is $650 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

Even if you’re shopping gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want to end up with a gaming PC that’s worth every single penny. Here’s a highly recommended option — the Alienware Aurora R13. Originally priced at $1,950, Dell is selling the machine with a $550 discount, and you can get an additional $100 off if you enter the code SAVE100 at checkout. That means you’ll only have to pay $1,400 for this top-rated gaming PC.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

One of the shared characteristics of the best gaming PCs is that they’re all able to play the best PC games without any issues. The Alienware Aurora R13 is also capable of this, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. It also packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. To help maximize the gaming PC, you can utilize the Alienware Command Center, which grants access to features such as game profiles, overclocking, and AlienFX lighting.

You’ll be able to install several AAA titles on the Alienware Aurora R13 because it comes with a 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start doing so as soon as you get it up and running. If you think you’ll be playing for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming desktop’s Legend 2.0 design prioritizes cooling with an internal layout that minimizes airflow obstructions.

Related

The Alienware Aurora R13 already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,950, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,400 following a $550 price cut from Dell and an additional $100 off with the code SAVE100 upon checkout. That’s a total of $650 in savings that you can spend on monitor deals, accessories, and more video games. You’ll need to act fast though, as the offer is only online for a limited time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is surprisingly affordable
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023 2:00AM
dell laptop flash sale deal february 2023 g 15

We spend all day looking for laptop deals, yet sometimes even we're surprised at how cheap gaming laptop deals can get. Take this Dell G15 deal, for instance. It's down to only $650, a price to rival the best budget laptops. If you're looking for a dedicated rig to play lightweight games on, this is your laptop. Grab it before the deal ends on Thursday, March 9.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the more familiar names in computing. It has a lot of great laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, with one of the more popular options being the G15 gaming laptop. This is in part because of its affordability, but the amount of capability that’s packed into its price point is a big sell as well. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance that’s able to go anywhere with its portable form factor. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or sorting through your digital content.

Read more
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $464 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 12:01AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Is it time to upgrade your home office? A dedicated work laptop is the best thing to start with. Grabbing a business laptop will increase your organization, speed and privacy. Luckily, our favorite work-from-home laptop from Dell is on sale today. Right now you can grab the Dell Vostro laptop for only $849, a $464 discount from its usual price. This is one of the best laptop deals for professionals working at home. Grab it before Dell stops the sale.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

Read more
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 6, 2023 10:00PM
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Hurry! The Alienware M15 R7 gaming laptop is on sale for two more day! This powerful device is part of Dell's seemingly random gaming laptop deals happening this week. The gaming laptop is usually $1,700, but a $500 discount plus an extra $100 discount with the promo code 'SAVE100' brings this gaming laptop down to just $1,200. Grab it before the sale ends on Thursday, March 9.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

Read more