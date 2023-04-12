 Skip to main content
Save $400 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4080

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Alienware Aurora R15 desktop with the side panel removed.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware is one of the most popular computer brands in gaming, and today you can get a great deal at Dell on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC. This is one of the more sought-after gaming desktops, and it’s loaded with impressive hardware for this deal, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. As built for this deal the Aurora R15 comes in at just over $3,300, which is a savings of $400 from its regular price of $3,700. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming PCs, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R15 gaming PC is a great accomplice when taking on some of the best PC games, and as spec’d for this discount, there’s not much you could throw at it that it can’t handle. It has a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which has 16GB of its own dedicated RAM. All of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and unflinching gaming experience.

With all of the performance capability running through the Alienware Aurora R15, it might seem like it could cause some issues with overheating. But the Aurora R15 features a redesigned and optimized body that allows for more cooling, increased power, and better acoustics. The improved airflow pattern is driven by five fans and hexagonal side vents, and ensures air moves more fluidly and efficiently to keep CPU temperatures down. This allows the system to work at peak efficiency without having to throttle clock speeds. This is the sort of gaming PC that’s ready to take on any gaming experience with you, and would pair well with any of the best gaming monitors to expand your screen real estate and create a more immersive experience.

Even packed with all this hardware, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is seeing a $400 discount at Dell today. This brings the price down from $3,700 to $3,300, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

