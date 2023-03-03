When you’re building up your gaming rig, it’s tempting to go for broke. After all, if you don’t have the fastest, newest and most powerful GPU, CPU, RAM, fans and flashy lights, how will you be able to max out settings on the newest AAA games? Ray tracing and 4K gaming, for instance, are effectively impossible without a hefty setup. Of course, high-end gaming PCs are expensive. This Alienware Aurora R15, for instance, normally retails at $4,230. But gaming PC deals can cut the cost dramatically. Here’s the trick for this one: Dell already cut $630 off the retail price. Use the code ‘SAVE350’ to get $350 more off. All together that’s a $980 discount, bringing the price of this top-of-the-line prebuilt gaming PC to $3,250. Still not cheap, but a lot more reasonable.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a fantastic pre-built setup. The standout component is the Nvidia RTX 4090. It’s no secret that graphics cards have been incredibly expensive recently. Buying a full setup is one way to cut costs down. The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy stock in the Aurora R15, but we doubt you’ll need to upgrade anytime soon. This setup also comes with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 13900F CPU, which has 24 cores. It rounds it out with a 1TB hard drive and 32GB of RAM, enough to tackle performance-hungry games and a few other programs simultaneously.

All of these components come wrapped in Alienware’s trademark pill-shaped case. Alienware PCs are usually built as more plug-and-play type machines, so swapping out parts is a bit more complicated than it needs to be. However, if you do need to get inside it, most of the important work can be done without specialized tools. It comes with a dozen USB ports, so plugging in headsets, speakers, microphones and that new 4K monitor you bought from our gaming monitor deals will be no sweat.

The Alienware Aurora R15 represents the apex of prebuilt gaming PCs. You’ll have incredible performance right out of the box. The only hinderance is a hefty $4,230 price tag. Fortunately, with a combination of Dell’s price cut and the code ‘SAVE350,’ you can get a $980 discount, bringing the total to $3,250.

