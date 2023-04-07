 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, but this one certainly does — a $500 discount for the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, which pulls the machine’s price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, so if you need a new gaming laptop that’s dependable and relatively affordable, you’ll want to hurry with your purchase to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won’t be a problem with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, the Alienware m15 R7 can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of running the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to select low to medium settings for the graphics to ensure smooth gameplay.

The Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing. The device also has a 512GB SSD, which has enough space for several games at a time, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you power on the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop.

Dell’s offer for the Alienware m15 R7 is one of the top gaming laptop deals right now, so if you’re shopping for an upgrade for your outdated machine, it’s a highly recommended purchase. You’ll only have to pay $1,200, following a $500 discount on its sticker price of $1,700, which is a steal considering its capabilities. However, since we expect this bargain for the Alienware m15 R7 to draw a lot of attention, you’ll want to proceed with buying it as soon as possible as stocks may get sold out faster than you think.

