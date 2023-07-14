 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash sale knocks $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti

Jennifer Allen
By
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.
Dell / Alienware

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming laptop deals with a huge $1,000 off the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop. It’s usually priced at $2,250 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $1,250 which is a pretty sweet deal for the spec it offers. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can hit the buy button below to go straight to the source and make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop

Offering all the hardware you could need from a gaming laptop at this price, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is immediately appealing. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage space. That’s just what you need while gaming at the moment, and at a great price. There’s also the most important component of a gaming laptop — the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so it’s going to be great at handling the latest games without a hitch. It also has a great display with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The refresh after is more than you’ll ever need but it’s nice to know there won’t be any fears about motion blur here. There’s also Nvidia G-Sync support to further cut down on screen tearing.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from and it’s reflected in its Alienware laptops too. There are little extras that soon add up to make this a great laptop. For instance, Alienware Cryo-tech cooling ensures your system stays cool and stable, no matter how long you’re gaming. There’s also Dolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos which all add up to provide a more immersive experience befitting of one of the best gaming laptops.

Related

Offering all you could need in this price range, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is usually priced at $2,250 but right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for just $1,250. A huge saving of $1,000 has made this a much more tempting proposition. Check it out if you’re looking for a new gaming rig.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell refurbished Prime Day sale has laptops and PCs from just $79
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment with some great discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that's perfect for anyone who's been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $79. All you need to do is hit the button below to see what's out there. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available and you know best about what you're looking for. On the other hand, if you want some guidance, we can offer some suggestions of where to start. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best but if you're not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale
The absolute cheapest desktop computer in the Dell refurbished sale is the

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti is 47% off at Walmart
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

 

With so many great Amazon Prime Day deals floating about, we aren't surprised to see a great one on the Lenovo Legion T5. Interestingly, this deal comes specifically from the Walmart Prime Day sale, where you can grab the LEgion T5 for $799 rather than the usual $1,499. That's a significant discount because an RTX 3060 Ti alone could run you almost $300. We do have to warn you, though, that this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, so if you don't have a subscription, you can grab this

Read more
This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off for Prime Day
Two MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptops over a white background.

Some of the best gaming laptops are thin and light; the MSI Stealth 15M certainly falls on that list. Of course, that does tend to come at a price, but luckily the Amazon Prime Day deals floating around right now include a great deal that lets you get it for 43% off. Interestingly, this deal comes from the Walmart Prime Day sale, which lets you grab the MSI Stealth 15M for just $799, rather than the usual $1,399; that's a pretty substantial discount and well worth buying. Just keep in mind that this deal is only available for Walmart+ subscribers. However, luckily, you can grab a one-month subscription or go for the

if you use Walmart regularly.

Read more