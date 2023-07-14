Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming laptop deals with a huge $1,000 off the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop. It’s usually priced at $2,250 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $1,250 which is a pretty sweet deal for the spec it offers. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can hit the buy button below to go straight to the source and make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop

Offering all the hardware you could need from a gaming laptop at this price, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is immediately appealing. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage space. That’s just what you need while gaming at the moment, and at a great price. There’s also the most important component of a gaming laptop — the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so it’s going to be great at handling the latest games without a hitch. It also has a great display with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The refresh after is more than you’ll ever need but it’s nice to know there won’t be any fears about motion blur here. There’s also Nvidia G-Sync support to further cut down on screen tearing.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from and it’s reflected in its Alienware laptops too. There are little extras that soon add up to make this a great laptop. For instance, Alienware Cryo-tech cooling ensures your system stays cool and stable, no matter how long you’re gaming. There’s also Dolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos which all add up to provide a more immersive experience befitting of one of the best gaming laptops.

Offering all you could need in this price range, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is usually priced at $2,250 but right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for just $1,250. A huge saving of $1,000 has made this a much more tempting proposition. Check it out if you’re looking for a new gaming rig.

