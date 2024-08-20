It’s your last day to get $500 off this Alienware gaming laptop with

No one does gaming PCs and laptops quite like Alienware. Renowned for high-performance peripherals, glorious video quality, and a diverse array of connectivity options, Alienware has been a Dell sub-label for years now; and it’s a branch that needs no trimming or tending. But for those looking for one of the absolute-best Alienware deals, heed this mind-boggling offer:

Currently, you can order the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,900. At full price, this model goes for $2,400. Hey! Why not put that $500 you pocketed toward one of the best gaming headset deals we found?

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop

There’s plenty going on underneath the hood of this ultra-powerful Windows laptop, so let’s start with the meat and potatoes: Equipped with an Intel i9-14900HX CPU that pushes max clock speeds of 5.8GHz, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the m18 R2 has got what it takes to handle just about any single-player or online-multiplayer experience you can throw at it.

From a visual standpoint, you’ll be working with an 18-inch QHD+ screen. With the pixel count at 2,560 x 1,600 and a max refresh rate of 165Hz (plus NVIDIA G-SYNC support), PC gaming has never looked so good. Expect bright and colorful imagery, next to no lag, and some of the best motion clarity you’ll ever see from a backlit display. Worried about your PC overheating? Alienware’s cooling tech has long been lauded, and the m18 R2 uses the brand’s multipoint Cryo-tech system to ensure your laptop won’t power down when you least expect it.

While we assume most of our readers will be using wireless headsets to experience in-game audio, you may be surprised at the level of immersion the m18 R2’s speakers are able to pull off. You can thank Dolby Atmos virtualization and some clever AI noise-canceling for the pulse-pounding sound!

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but we don’t think this Alienware laptop is going to sit at this price permanently. That being said, do yourself a favor and save $500 when you order the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop directly from the manufacturer. We also have a big list of other gaming PC deals for you to check out.