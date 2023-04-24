 Skip to main content
This deal saves you $500 on an Alienware gaming laptop

Aaron Mamiit
The gaming laptops that are worth it won’t come cheap, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy significant savings with your purchase. For example, you can get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop at $500 off from Dell, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. If you’re interested in this deal, you need to take advantage of it right now because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Gamers looking for a machine that will let them play the best PC games without any issues should go for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that are guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop’s power will be on full display on its 14-inch Full HD screen with an up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, so you’ll be able to appreciate modern graphics without any stuttering and tearing.

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop packs a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing titles right after powering it on. The device is extremely thin, making it very portable so you can play games anywhere, but it still offers a healthy mixture of USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI ports. The Alienware x14 also features Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, which includes independently controlled fans and a CPU vapor chamber to keep it running at peak performance by reducing internal temperatures even after hours of usage.

If you’re searching for gaming laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell’s offer for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. The device is currently available for $1,000 instead of $1,500, following a $500 discount. It’s not going to stay at this price for long though, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Alienware x14 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from making the purchase immediately.

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale brings killer laptop deals, from $105
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're thinking about buying a new laptop, you've got perfect timing because Best Buy has launched a three-day sale with discounts for all kinds of laptops, including Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, gaming laptops, and even Apple's MacBooks. There are so many offers to choose from though, so to help you narrow down your options, we've gathered the best deals right here. It's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, because there's a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 -- $105, was $139

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals for devices that are much cheaper than traditional laptops, as Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook 3 are capable of running smoothly despite low-end components with the help of Google's Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps, so even with the Lenovo Chromebook 3's Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it's still a pretty quick machine. The Chromebook also features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution and a 64Gb eMMC, which is supplemented by cloud storage.

This deal gets you a Lenovo Chromebook laptop for $105
A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

Students and parents on a budget will love this Chromebook deal taking place at Best Buy today. The popular Lenovo Chromebook 3 is just $105, which is a savings of $34 on an already super affordable device. Chromebooks aren’t the most powerful computing devices in the world, but the Lenovo Chromebook 3 will get you through most situations throughout the day, which is a bargain for just $105. Free shipping is included, and this Chromebook also comes with three free months of YouTube Premium.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
If you’re in the market for one of the best Chromebooks you’re likely in the market for something simple yet capable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is designed to fulfill each of these characteristics, and its super low price tag adds affordability to the mix. It’s made to suit the needs of modern computer users, providing enough power to get through most daily tasks while leaving out many of the complexities that would eat away at the battery of more powerful computers or create a need for a much larger body, which would take away from its portability factor. You’re giving up little in opting for the Chromebook 3, as it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of system RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching.

Shopping for a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2? It’s $100 off today
microsoft surface laptop go 2 deal best buy april 2023 lifestyle

If you've had your eyes on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 since it was launched last year, today's the perfect opportunity to finally purchase the device because it's available from Best Buy with a $100 discount. Instead of $700, you'll only have to pay $600, but like most laptop deals, this one won't last forever. The offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry up if you don't want to let this chance at savings slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, the follow-up to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that was released in 2020, maintains its predecessor's aluminum and polycarbonate design and 12.4-inch PixelSense display, but incorporates component upgrades for improved performance. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that's the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. While these specifications won't let it challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, they're more than enough for dealing with daily tasks such as making presentations and doing online research.

