This deal saves you $500 on an Alienware gaming laptop

The gaming laptops that are worth it won’t come cheap, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy significant savings with your purchase. For example, you can get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop at $500 off from Dell, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. If you’re interested in this deal, you need to take advantage of it right now because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Gamers looking for a machine that will let them play the best PC games without any issues should go for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that are guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop’s power will be on full display on its 14-inch Full HD screen with an up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, so you’ll be able to appreciate modern graphics without any stuttering and tearing.

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop packs a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing titles right after powering it on. The device is extremely thin, making it very portable so you can play games anywhere, but it still offers a healthy mixture of USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI ports. The Alienware x14 also features Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, which includes independently controlled fans and a CPU vapor chamber to keep it running at peak performance by reducing internal temperatures even after hours of usage.

If you’re searching for gaming laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell’s offer for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. The device is currently available for $1,000 instead of $1,500, following a $500 discount. It’s not going to stay at this price for long though, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Alienware x14 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from making the purchase immediately.

