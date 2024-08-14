When it comes to PC gaming, one of the best brands for desktops and laptops is Alienware. Technically owned by Dell, Alienware PCs are designed for fast and powerful performance. Whether you’re a first-time PC gamer or a seasoned pro, Alienware products are engineered to be lightning-fast and visually rewarding, which is extremely important for playing games online. And while we see a lot of Alienware deals on our never-ending quest to find you discounts, we came across an awesome Dell promo we just had to talk about! For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,250. At full price, this laptop goes for $1,900. That’s a $650 markdown!

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Nothing is more important than a rock-solid CPU, and the Alienware x14 R2 doesn’t mess around with its Intel configurations. This version of the x14 R2 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H chipset that delivers max clock speeds of 4.9GHz. On top of 16GB of RAM, this version of the x14 R2 also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics chip. Whether you’re playing demanding single-player titles or resource-hungry multiplayer matches, the x14 R2 should never let you down.

The 14-inch QHD+ screen pushes a max resolution of 2560 x 1600 at up to 165Hz. Alienware claims this laptop will deliver 3ms response times, which bodes well for those of us playing the kind of games where even the lightest touch of a button could make all the difference in how your characters’ actions are carried out. The laptop is also packed with ports, including USB-C and USB-A connections and an HDMI 2.1 output. There’s a built-in microSD card slot too!

Oh, and as far as storage goes, you’ll be working with 1TB for all your game downloads, saves, and other PC essentials. If you need more bytes, the x14 R2 is also available in 2TB and 4TB options; though these larger storage models are priced considerably higher.

It’s hard to say how long these types of Dell deals are going to last, though past experience has us thinking this markdown will be gone at week’s end. Do yourself a favor and save right now! Take $650 off the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop when you order through Dell. We also have a big list of gaming PC deals for you to check out!