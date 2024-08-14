 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $650 off today

By
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When it comes to PC gaming, one of the best brands for desktops and laptops is Alienware. Technically owned by Dell, Alienware PCs are designed for fast and powerful performance. Whether you’re a first-time PC gamer or a seasoned pro, Alienware products are engineered to be lightning-fast and visually rewarding, which is extremely important for playing games online. And while we see a lot of Alienware deals on our never-ending quest to find you discounts, we came across an awesome Dell promo we just had to talk about! For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,250. At full price, this laptop goes for $1,900. That’s a $650 markdown!

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Nothing is more important than a rock-solid CPU, and the Alienware x14 R2 doesn’t mess around with its Intel configurations. This version of the x14 R2 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H chipset that delivers max clock speeds of 4.9GHz. On top of 16GB of RAM, this version of the x14 R2 also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics chip. Whether you’re playing demanding single-player titles or resource-hungry multiplayer matches, the x14 R2 should never let you down. 

The 14-inch QHD+ screen pushes a max resolution of 2560 x 1600 at up to 165Hz. Alienware claims this laptop will deliver 3ms response times, which bodes well for those of us playing the kind of games where even the lightest touch of a button could make all the difference in how your characters’ actions are carried out. The laptop is also packed with ports, including USB-C and USB-A connections and an HDMI 2.1 output. There’s a built-in microSD card slot too!

Oh, and as far as storage goes, you’ll be working with 1TB for all your game downloads, saves, and other PC essentials. If you need more bytes, the x14 R2 is also available in 2TB and 4TB options; though these larger storage models are priced considerably higher. 

It’s hard to say how long these types of Dell deals are going to last, though past experience has us thinking this markdown will be gone at week’s end. Do yourself a favor and save right now! Take $650 off the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop when you order through Dell. We also have a big list of gaming PC deals for you to check out!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Asus laptop with an OLED display is $500 off right now
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.

OLED technology, which has been making waves in the TV industry, has found its way into the laptop space through devices such as the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X. If you want this laptop with an OLED display, you can currently get it with a $500 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price to $1,300 from $1,800 originally. There's no telling how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you're going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X
The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X features a gorgeous 16-inch OLED screen with 3200 x 2000 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you'll be working on projects, creating presentations, or watching streaming shows, this display is perfect because of its deep blacks, amazing contrast, and warm tint. A screen of this quality is often only found in more expensive laptops, so it's a huge advantage for the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X.

Read more
This super unique mini gaming PC is nearly half off today
The Acemagic mini gaming PC on a white background.

If you’re checking out all the gaming PC deals going on and longing for something a little bit different, we’ve spotted something unique out there. Over at Amazon, you can buy an Acemagic Mini Gaming PC for $359 instead of $599 -- and it’s certainly something special. An extra $40 can also be taken off once you tap the apply coupon button. We wouldn’t recommend it for dedicated gamers (who will already be looking at the price and skipping it). But for casual players who want something that can live among their usual living room setup, it’s pretty cool. Let’s take a deeper look.

Why you should buy the Acemagic Mini Gaming PC
The Acemagic Mini Gaming PC is an interesting PC. It touts itself as a gaming PC, but it’s not really high-end enough for that. It only has an integrated graphics card after all. However, it is reasonably powerful elsewhere, especially given how small it is. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is a staggering 72% off today
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.

If you’re looking for a dependable laptop to help you out at work or school, Lenovo has one of the better laptop deals right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD for $629 instead of $2,289. That’s a huge 72% off -- a $1,660 discount. In reality, this is a Lenovo deal, which means its estimated value system can be a little optimistic when it comes to defining the original price. However, what we do know is that $629 is still a great price for this laptop. If you’re keen to learn more, read on, but bear in mind that stock is extremely limited so it could end at any time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around, especially when it comes to providing reliable business-focused laptops that are robust enough to handle a busy lifestyle. With the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 AMD, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more