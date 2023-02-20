 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry and save $1455 on this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop

Jennifer Allen
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gaming laptop deals are unlikely to get better than the one going on at Dell right now. It’s possible to buy an Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $3,200 saving you $1,455 on the regular price of $4,655. While this isn’t one of those laptop deals that you’ll be impulsively snapping up, if you’ve been waiting for a high-end gaming laptop deal, this is it. As with all Dell deals, it won’t stick around for long at this price so let’s take a quick look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there’s 2TB of SSD storage, so you won’t run out of room for all your games any time soon.

As if all that didn’t sound like enough, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of VRAM along with a 17.3-inch display. The display offers a huge refresh rate of 480Hz that’s bordering on being excessive, along with 3ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility too. The whole system benefits from advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling so that all the components stay as cool as possible no matter how long you’re playing for. A series of options within Alienware Command Center gives you plenty of control over whether you’re using it in performance mode or a battery saver mode, among others.

Related

There’s also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for the best sound and visual qualities, plus a highly responsive keyboard with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, and 1.5mm key-travel. A truly high-end gaming laptop in every sense, the Alienware x17 R2 is built to last and play the latest games for a number of years. While you won’t be impulsively buying this, you can be safe in the knowledge that you’re set up for gaming for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $4,655, the Alienware x17 R2 is down to $3,200 for a limited time only at Dell. A considerable saving of $1,455, this could be your chance to buy a high-end gaming laptop that might have seemed impossible in the past. Buy it soon though as stock is strictly limited.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 is $500 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 19, 2023 9:30AM
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

You can always count on Dell for great laptop deals, and that's certainly the case with the price of the Dell XPS 15 right now. Normally priced at $1,899, this high-end laptop can now be bought for $1,399. This $500 saving is only available for a strictly limited time only so if you're keen to save big on a great investment, you'll need to hit the buy button fast. Here's what to expect from the Dell XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be confident you're buying quality here. The Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the best laptops https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptops/ money can buy today and it's packed with great hardware. Under the hood is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a huge 32GB of memory. Normally, we see 16GB of memory on most standard laptops so double the quantity is great for future-proofing and faster performance. We're also delighted to see 1TB of SSD storage thereby ensuring that you won't run out of room any time soon for your most valuable files or even gaming.

Read more
This popular Alienware gaming PC just got a massive price cut
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 19, 2023 8:30AM
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

There's no getting around it: gaming PCs are expensive. Fortunately, gaming PC deals can make it a little lighter on the wallet. Here's one that you shouldn't miss -- the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 for $1,300, after a $680 discount from Dell on the machine's original price of $1,980. There are a lot of gamers hunting for offers like this one, so make the purchase before everyone else finds out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC
If you want to play the best PC games without worrying whether your gaming PC can handle them, you'll want to buy a dependable machine like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14. It showcases AMD's progress in the AMD vs Intel rivalry with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, while its 16GB of RAM is tagged as a good baseline in our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as it's enough for the titles that everyone is playing.

Read more
Usually $919, this ultra-portable Lenovo laptop is $169 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 19, 2023 8:25AM
lenovo thinkpad yoga 11e gen 5 deal january 2023 down 249 dtdeals

Laptop deals rarely get cheaper than this deal at Lenovo. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $169 at Lenovo. The most exciting part? It's normally priced at $919, so you're saving a truly ridiculous $750, or 81% off the regular price. As far as Lenovo laptop deals go, it's rare to see such a huge price cut and it's sure to be an utter bargain for some people. Hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there so you can't really go wrong with any of its products. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e keeps things simple yet effective. While it won't rival the very best laptops, if you're on a tight budget, this will suit your needs. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory along with 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home so it's great to see the storage is relatively good for the price so you can easily store all your files locally rather than rely on cloud storage.

Read more