Hurry and save $1455 on this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop

Gaming laptop deals are unlikely to get better than the one going on at Dell right now. It’s possible to buy an Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $3,200 saving you $1,455 on the regular price of $4,655. While this isn’t one of those laptop deals that you’ll be impulsively snapping up, if you’ve been waiting for a high-end gaming laptop deal, this is it. As with all Dell deals, it won’t stick around for long at this price so let’s take a quick look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there’s 2TB of SSD storage, so you won’t run out of room for all your games any time soon.

As if all that didn’t sound like enough, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of VRAM along with a 17.3-inch display. The display offers a huge refresh rate of 480Hz that’s bordering on being excessive, along with 3ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility too. The whole system benefits from advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling so that all the components stay as cool as possible no matter how long you’re playing for. A series of options within Alienware Command Center gives you plenty of control over whether you’re using it in performance mode or a battery saver mode, among others.

There’s also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for the best sound and visual qualities, plus a highly responsive keyboard with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, and 1.5mm key-travel. A truly high-end gaming laptop in every sense, the Alienware x17 R2 is built to last and play the latest games for a number of years. While you won’t be impulsively buying this, you can be safe in the knowledge that you’re set up for gaming for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $4,655, the Alienware x17 R2 is down to $3,200 for a limited time only at Dell. A considerable saving of $1,455, this could be your chance to buy a high-end gaming laptop that might have seemed impossible in the past. Buy it soon though as stock is strictly limited.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations