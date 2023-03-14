For the best possible gaming experience on a laptop, you should be ready to shell out a significant sum for a machine such as the Alienware x17 R2. You’ll get $1,350 in savings if you purchase the gaming laptop from Dell, which is selling it for $3,200 instead of its original price of $4,550. It’s still not cheap by any means, but we’ll still consider it a steal for this price because of the power it packs in its portable body.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the requirements of today’s video games. The Alienware x17 R2 takes things further, as it’s also prepared to run titles that are still on their way with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It’s even got 64GB of RAM, when our guide on how much RAM do you need only recommends 32GB of RAM if you’re planning to run multiple apps in the background while you’re playing. With the Alienware x17 R2, not only will you be able to select the highest settings of the best PC games, but you also won’t have to worry about making upgrades for years to come.

The 17.3-inch Full HD screen of the Alienware x17 R2 offers a 480Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, so it’s capable of giving justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power. Its 2TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, will provide enough space for all of your favorite AAA titles, even those that need multiple updates and offer several DLCs.

Gaming laptop deals range from entry-level devices to top-of-the-line machines. If you’re in the market for something at the upper end of the spectrum, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x17 R2. It’s on sale from Dell with a $1,350 discount that brings its price down to $3,200 from its sticker price of $4,550. It still costs a lot, but once you start playing on the Alienware x17 R2, you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny, so take advantage of the offer while it’s still online.

