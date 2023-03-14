 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop with 64GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti is $1350 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For the best possible gaming experience on a laptop, you should be ready to shell out a significant sum for a machine such as the Alienware x17 R2. You’ll get $1,350 in savings if you purchase the gaming laptop from Dell, which is selling it for $3,200 instead of its original price of $4,550. It’s still not cheap by any means, but we’ll still consider it a steal for this price because of the power it packs in its portable body.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the requirements of today’s video games. The Alienware x17 R2 takes things further, as it’s also prepared to run titles that are still on their way with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It’s even got 64GB of RAM, when our guide on how much RAM do you need only recommends 32GB of RAM if you’re planning to run multiple apps in the background while you’re playing. With the Alienware x17 R2, not only will you be able to select the highest settings of the best PC games, but you also won’t have to worry about making upgrades for years to come.

The 17.3-inch Full HD screen of the Alienware x17 R2 offers a 480Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, so it’s capable of giving justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power. Its 2TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, will provide enough space for all of your favorite AAA titles, even those that need multiple updates and offer several DLCs.

Related

Gaming laptop deals range from entry-level devices to top-of-the-line machines. If you’re in the market for something at the upper end of the spectrum, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x17 R2. It’s on sale from Dell with a $1,350 discount that brings its price down to $3,200 from its sticker price of $4,550. It still costs a lot, but once you start playing on the Alienware x17 R2, you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny, so take advantage of the offer while it’s still online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Flash deal drops the price of this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 to $855
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc featured

If you're looking for an affordable but dependable gaming PC, look no further than the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. You'll already be getting immense value for your money at its original price of $1,350, but Lenovo is selling the machine with a $495 discount that pulls its price all the way down to just $855. You'll have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, because the offer is almost sold out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC
If you've got the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i as part of your gaming setup, you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming desktop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may have to go with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that's an acceptable tradeoff for a gaming PC at this price. You'll even get to try a wide collection of titles, because when you buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, you'll also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Read more
HP just discounted a load of its best-selling laptops
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Pick a laptop, any laptop! HP is discounting tons of different models. Everything from 2-in-1s to business laptops to gaming machines are wrapped up in the HP laptop deals going on this weekend. These things are selling out fast though, so if something looks nice and you like the price, snag it before it's gone.
HP Laptop 15 -- $300, was $460

The HP Laptop 15 may be one of the more affordable laptop deals from HP, but it's still a reliable device for accomplishing basic tasks with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It also has 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a starting point for laptops, a 128GB SSD for your apps and files, and a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution and narrow bezels to eliminate distractions.

Read more
Insane deal slashes $4,500 off this Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM
lenovo thinkpad p16 mobile workstation deal march 2023 feature

Lenovo mighty be the king of laptop deals. I mean, cutting $4,500 off a laptop? They're practically giving it away. Well, it's still $5,489, but for the components inside it, that's a crazy deal. It's not every day we see Lenovo laptop deals this good. Let us explain why the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation was worth its original $9,719 price tag, and why it's a steal at its new, heavily discounted price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has the kind of specification that's clearly built with specialist tasks in mind. There's a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor which will annihilate the competition that usually offers an i7 or even i5 processor. Even more remarkably, there's 128GB of DDR5 memory. That's not us making a mistake -- it really is that vast a sum of memory. Usually, even among the best laptops, we would see 32GB at the absolute maximum and then only for high-end gaming systems. Here, there's a truly substantial 128GB of RAM that should future-proof this system for a long time to come.

Read more