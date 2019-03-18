Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon and Nvidia bring artificial intelligence to the cloud with T4 GPUs

Michael Archambault
By
Nvidia T4 Enterprise Server Wall

Artificial intelligence and machine learning aren’t new concepts to the world of cloud computing, but Nvidia and Amazon are aiming to take it to the next level. Nvidia has announced that mainstream servers designed to run the company’s data science acceleration software are now available; additionally, Amazon will be implementing the technology into its Amazon Web Services (AWS) stack for customers looking to take advantage of accelerated machine learning tasks in the cloud.

The new servers feature Nvidia’s T4 GPUs running on the company’s Turing GPU architecture; this raw hardware power combined with Nvidia’s CUDA-X A.I. libraries will enable businesses and organizations to more efficiently handle A.I.-based tasks, machine learning, data analytics, and virtual desktops. Designed for the data center the T4 GPUs draw only 70 watts of power during operation. Companies offering the new servers include Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, HP Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo, and Sugon.

For businesses interested in the deployment of Nvidia T4 GPUs on AWS, Amazon announced that the instances will be available through the Elastic Compute Cloud. Through the AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to pair G4 instances with Nvidia’s GPU acceleration software. Additionally, Amazon will be supported by the company’s Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, allowing for easy scalability depending on the required task.

Nvidia T4 GPU

According to Matt Garman, vice president of Compute Services at AWS, the two companies “have worked together for a long time to help customers run compute-intensive A.I. workloads in the cloud and create incredible new A.I. solutions.” The introduction of Nvidia T4 GPUs into the company’s offers will is said to make “it even easier and more cost-effective for customers to accelerate their machine learning inference and graphics-intensive applications.”

Every new T4 server introduced by Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, HP Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo, and Sugon will also be Nvidia NGC-Ready validated; this program designed by Nvidia is awarded to servers which demonstrate that they can excel in a full range of different accelerated workloads. Recently, Intel teamed up with Facebook to develop CPUs for machine learning tasks, now Nvidia’s solution ensures that the GPU half of the equation isn’t left behind.

Don't Miss

Windows Update not working after October 2018 patch? Here's how to fix it
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

A.I.-generated text is supercharging fake news. This is how we fight back

A new A.I. tool is reportedly able to spot passages of text written by algorithm. Here's why similar systems might prove essential in a world of fake news created by smart machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Need more from your conference white board? The Surface Hub 2 should have it

The Surface Hub 2 could be the most expensive whiteboard ever made, but it should be a powerful and capable one. With the ability to connect several of the 50-inch displays together, the picture at least, should be gorgeous.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best google easter eggs on computer
Computing

Teens using Google Docs as the modern version of passing notes in class

Google Docs is reportedly being used by teens as a secret communications app. Instead of passing notes, students are now using the software's live chat function or comment boxes to talk with their friends while in the middle of classes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows updates shouldn't cause problems, but if they do, here's how to fix them

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Here’s how you can watch today’s Nvidia GTC 2019 keynote live

Nvidia's rumored 7nm Ampere graphics could debut soon. The company will be kicking off its GPU Technology conference at 2 p.m. PT today, Monday, March 18, and you can watch the opening keynote here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

After fourth attack, hacker puts personal records of 26M people up for sale

A serial hacker going by the name of Gnosticplayers is selling the personal data of 26 million people who have been using the services of six different companies from across the world.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
former myspace ceo reveals what facebook did right to dominate social media
Computing

There’s more space on MySpace after ‘accidental’ wipe of 50 million songs

MySpace is no longer a safe refuge for music and media produced in the 2000s. It said that almost any artistic content uploaded to the site between 2003 and 2015 may have been lost as part of a server migration last year.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Computing

HP’s spring sale cuts prices on the 15-inch Spectre x360 by $270

Looking for a new laptop to start off the spring season? HP has you covered and is currently running a sale that is cutting $270 off the price of the 15-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible laptop. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Mark Zuckerberg Tagged
Computing

Intel and Facebook team up to give Cooper Lake an artificial intelligence boost

Intel's upcoming Cooper Lake microarchitecture will be getting a boost when it comes to artificial intelligence processes, thanks to a partnership with Facebook. The results are CPUs that are able to work faster.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Dodge the cryptojackers with the best torrent clients available today

Looking for the best torrent clients to help you share all of that wonderful legal content you own? Here's a list of our favorite torrent clients, all packed with great features while dodging malware and adverts.
Posted By Jon Martindale
unevn one portable gaming desk
Computing

The Unevn One is a portable desk that brings PC gaming on the road

Bringing a gaming PC outside your usual setup can be a challenge, but the Unevn One is the first all-in-one, portable gaming desk complete with a computer chassis and integrated monitor mount.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nvidia GauGAN Researchers Photo
Computing

Nvidia’s GauGAN is a smart drawing app that turns doodles into works of art

Nvidia has announced a new deep-learning-enhanced drawing app that can turn your doodles and sketches into highly realistic images. With Nvidia's GauGAN, simple sketches can be automatically embellished with more vivid details.
Posted By Anita George
nvidia jetsen nano ai to the masses jetson
Computing

At $99, Nvidia’s Jetson Nano minicomputer seeks to bring robotics to the masses

Nvidia announced a new A.I. computer, the Jetson Nano. This computer comes with an 128-core GPU that Nvidia claims can handle pretty much any A.I. framework you could imagine. At $99, it's an affordable way for A.I. newbies to get involved.
Posted By Luke Larsen