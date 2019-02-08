Digital Trends
Computing

New York pushes back, so Amazon rethinks its options for a new headquarters

Bruce Brown
By
amazon-headquarters-1200x0

Citizens, civic groups, and New York politicians are casting doubt on the state’s joy over Amazon’s earlier decision to open one of two new satellite headquarters campuses in Queens. As a result of the hefty pushback, Amazon is re-thinking its decision, according to The Washington Post.

Virginia is reportedly happy with Amazon’s plans to build the second of two remote headquarters in Arlington; Tennessee is all-in for the prospect of 5,000 new employees at a new Amazon facility, to the tune of a $15.2 million state-supported infrastructure package including roads, sewers, and more.

But New York isn’t feeling the love.

Citing two people who spoke only on the condition of anonymity, The Washington Post reported Amazon is exploring alternative sites for the planned New York campus while reassessing the Empire State situation.

Contrasting New York’s reception of Amazon’s expansion plans to the incentive-loaded open arms extended by Virginia and Tennessee, an unnamed source clued into Amazon’s said, “The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming.”

When they announced Amazon’s Long Island City, Queens neighborhood selection, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Amazon’s presence would generate $27 billion in projected tax income, millions of square feet of headquarters commercial space, and as many as 40,000 new jobs.

Since the announcement, New York state and Big Apple politicians have challenged the decision with a fervour that continues to intensify.

Freshman U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the politicians, officials, and citizen groups garnering resistance to Amazon’s project. Among other points, the detractors draw comparisons to Amazon’s prime headquarters city Seattle’s dysfunctional housing crisis, transportation system, and the growing financial disparity between those who do and those who do not work for Amazon.

No decision to change plans appears imminent by Amazon and Cuomo didn’t hold back when The Washington Post asked him to comment.

“It’s a very small group of politicians who are pandering to the local politics,” Cuomo said. “The problem is the state Senate has adopted that position, and that’s what could stop Amazon. And if they do, I would not want to be a Democratic senator coming back to my district to explain why Amazon left. . . . It is the largest economic development transaction in the history of the state of New York.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G E? Explaining AT&T's misleading 'new' network on smartphones
Chrome OS
Computing

Google’s new Chrome extension ensures your passwords are always secure

Google wants to keep your passwords safe. As part of today's Safer Internet Day efforts, Google launched a new Chrome extension which will make sure your passwords are always protected and secure.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Can-pay-what-you-want-downloads-save-the-music-industry
Music

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

Finding music that is both free and legal to download can be difficult. We've handpicked a selection of the best free music download sites for you to legally download your next favorite album.
Posted By Parker Hall
netflix offline viewing woman watching movies and tv on laptop
Movies & TV

Tired of Netflix? Here's where to find free movies online, legally

We've spent countless hours digging around the web to find the best sites for streaming free movies online. Not only are all of these sites completely free to use, they're also completely legal and trustworthy.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

YouTube boss admits even her own kids gave the ‘Rewind’ video a thumbs down

YouTube's 2018 Rewind video went down like a lead balloon at the end of last year, becoming the most disliked video in its history. And now YouTube's CEO has admitted that even her own kids thought it was pretty darn awful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

New software allows GoPro Fusion to capture Google Street View

Thanks to a new software program, the GoPro Fusion can now capture footage for Google Street View. Panoskin TrailBlazer is a new program that uses the Fusion GPS to map footage onto Google Street View.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Stock Photo Person Using Email
Computing

Gmail blocks 100 million spam messages daily with its A.I., Google says

Google announced it has been using a machine learning-based A.I. platform to block an additional 100 million spam messages from entering the inboxes of Gmail users. The platform is called TensorFlow.
Posted By Anita George
public domain images
Photography

Flickr to drop the ax on free users, will begin deleting old photos in March

With SmugMug's acquisition of the photo-sharing site Flickr, the company announced that free users would be losing 1TB of storage, being limited to 1,000 photos. Soon, the company will begin deleting photos of users who are over the limit.
Posted By Michael Archambault
skypes new blur background feature could help save your blushes skype
Social Media

Skype’s new ‘blur background’ feature could help keep you from blushing

Skype's latest feature for desktop lets you blur your background during video calls. The idea is that it keeps you as the focus instead of distracting others with whatever embarrassing things you might have on show behind you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time — but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
patch tuesday plugs actively exploited internet explorer bug laptop
Computing

Microsoft security chief outlines perils of continuing to use Internet Explorer

Has anyone ever suggested that you stop using Internet Explorer and move onto a better web browser? Now, even Microsoft's Worldwide Lead for Cybersecurity wants you to stop using the old solution, citing poor support for modern web…
Posted By Michael Archambault
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Mozilla exec calls on Congress to restore 2015 net neutrality protections

After citing several negative examples on how the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality had hurt consumers and businesses, Mozilla's COO wants Congress to restore the 2015 order to protect an open and free internet without gatekeepers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Chrome OS
Web

Wish Chrome displayed in a different language? Here's how to change it

Browsing the web the way you want to is one of the tenets of the modern world and that means consuming it in the language you want. To help make that happen, here's how to change your language in Google Chrome.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish