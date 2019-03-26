Share

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? Now is the time to head to Amazon and shop. As part of its limited-time Deal of the Day event, the online retailer is currently discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, keyboards, routers, and more.

The best offer in the Deal of the Day event currently brings the price of the new Alienware M15 gaming laptop down from $2,000 to $1,600 — a roughly 20 percent savings. The laptop comes equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, the Intel Core i7- 8750H processor, 512GB of solid-state drive storage, and 16GB of RAM. Thanks to the power of Nvidia’s ray tracing technology tucked away inside — and with its slim bezels — this laptop is a great way to get the most out of games like Battlefield V as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider. We reviewed it in late 2018 and liked the keyboard and touchpad, the gaming performance, as well as the fast and fluid display.

If you’re looking for a mouse to go with this laptop, Amazon still has you covered. It is discounting the Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming mouse by 46 percent. Normally retailing for $70, it now is $38. The mouse is a favorite of ours and features a sturdy and solid construction, solid software support, as well as clicky and responsive buttons. Another great option is the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB gaming mouse. Amazon is discounting the mouse by roughly 44 percent, bringing its price down from $80 to $45. The mouse features a key slider macro button control system and a custom 16,000 DPI optical sensor to ensure you get the most performance when gaming.

Other items covered in today’s deal include the TP-Link Tri Band Gaming Router (now $270 instead of $400,) and the D-Link AC1750 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router (now $80 instead of $55.) If you’re looking to expand your desktop storage, you also enjoy a discount on the Toshiba X300 6TB performance desktop and gaming hard drive (now $130.)

Keyboards are included, too, with the Logitech G910 Orion Spark Mechanical Gaming Keyboard now selling for $90 instead of $180.

