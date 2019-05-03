Share

Those looking for an alternative to using mice with their desktop Mac computers may want to pay attention to Amazon’s latest Apple Magic Trackpad deal. Interested customers can now grab an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from Amazon for only $99, which is a bit of a steal considering the regular retail price is usually around $129.

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2, as its name suggests, is the successor to Apple’s original Magic Trackpad, and as such comes with a few new improvements including a built-in rechargeable battery, Force Touch, a larger surface area, and an ergonomically lower profile.

The Magic Trackpad 2’s built-in rechargeable battery is a welcome change from the original Magic trackpad since the original required the use of batteries that were sold separately. Additionally, according to Apple, the Magic Trackpad 2’s rechargeable battery actually has a battery life of one month, before it needs to be recharged.

Apple’s inclusion of Force Touch in the Magic Trackpad 2 is likewise considered to be a positive aspect of the Magic Trackpad’s redesign, as according to Apple, it provides four force sensors that are intended to “allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.” The Magic Trackpad 2 also has a surface area made of edge-to-edge glass and is 30% larger than the first Magic Trackpad.

If you are planning on purchasing a Magic Trackpad 2 for your Mac computer, it’s worth keeping in mind that this particular trackpad requires that you have a Mac computer that has Bluetooth 4.0 enabled and runs on OS X El Capitan or later. It’s also worth mentioning that while Magic Trackpads are usually known for being used with desktop Mac computers, the Magic Trackpad 2 is also compatible with non-desktop Mac computers such as MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. The Magic Trackpad 2 is also fairly lightweight, weighing only a little over half a pound. Which means if you’re using it with a MacBook, you could bring it along with you if you need to work on the go.

It’s unclear at this time when Amazon’s deal for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 will end, as an end date hasn’t been posted in the product listing.

