Digital Trends
Computing

Get an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 with Force Touch for your Mac and save $30

Anita George
By
Apple products stock photo
Tranmautritam/Pexels

Those looking for an alternative to using mice with their desktop Mac computers may want to pay attention to Amazon’s latest Apple Magic Trackpad deal. Interested customers can now grab an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from Amazon for only $99, which is a bit of a steal considering the regular retail price is usually around $129.

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2, as its name suggests, is the successor to Apple’s original Magic Trackpad, and as such comes with a few new improvements including a built-in rechargeable battery, Force Touch, a larger surface area, and an ergonomically lower profile.

The Magic Trackpad 2’s built-in rechargeable battery is a welcome change from the original Magic trackpad since the original required the use of batteries that were sold separately. Additionally, according to Apple, the Magic Trackpad 2’s rechargeable battery actually has a battery life of one month, before it needs to be recharged.

Apple’s inclusion of Force Touch in the Magic Trackpad 2 is likewise considered to be a positive aspect of the Magic Trackpad’s redesign, as according to Apple, it provides four force sensors that are intended to “allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.” The Magic Trackpad 2 also has a surface area made of edge-to-edge glass and is 30% larger than the first Magic Trackpad.

If you are planning on purchasing a Magic Trackpad 2 for your Mac computer, it’s worth keeping in mind that this particular trackpad requires that you have a Mac computer that has Bluetooth 4.0 enabled and runs on OS X El Capitan or later. It’s also worth mentioning that while Magic Trackpads are usually known for being used with desktop Mac computers, the Magic Trackpad 2 is also compatible with non-desktop Mac computers such as MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. The Magic Trackpad 2 is also fairly lightweight, weighing only a little over half a pound. Which means if you’re using it with a MacBook, you could bring it along with you if you need to work on the go.

It’s unclear at this time when Amazon’s deal for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 will end, as an end date hasn’t been posted in the product listing.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Macbook deals, iPad deals, and laptop deals

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

AMD Navi: Everything you need to know
razer core x chroma best external gpu
Computing

The Razer Core X Chroma is the best external GPU you can buy

The third entry in Razer's lineup of external graphics card enclosures, the Core X Chroma brings together the best of its previous options in a single package. With RGB lighting and extra USB ports, is this the best GPU enclosure you can…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
Computing

Committed to Dell for your next laptop? Here are the best you can buy

Picking the best Dell laptop is have because Dell produces so many good laptops. Still, there are some that rise above the rest. Whether for battery life, looks, or all round performance, these are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade Pro 17 review hero 2
Computing

The best 17-inch laptops fold desktop-caliber power into a portable package

Most people don't want a 17-inch laptop, but for gaming and productivity professionals, some people need a computer with a huge display. These are the best 17-inch laptops you can buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? Here are some great affordable options

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the new MacBook we've always wanted

With increased competition from Windows laptops, Apple could do with refreshing its MacBook Pro line. Fortunately, it looks set to do that in 2019. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review photoshop
Photography

Adobe panics photographers by testing new plans for photo subscriptions

Don't panic — the changes to Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop subscription plans are just a test, the company says. After photographers panicked about the pricing changes, Adobe said that the change is just a test.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

How to watch Google I/O 2019 and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Computing

Dell’s small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Dell is marking down its desktops by as much as 45% off as part of its small business promotion. Select Vostro, OptiPlex, and Precision desktops are discounted. Home users will want to take a look at the XPS Tower as well.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Photo of Chromebook laptop
Computing

Google combines Google Assistant with device and web searching in Chrome OS 74

Google's Chrome OS 74 was released this week and it has a new search utility that combines three different kinds of searching: Google Assistant, device searching, and web searching.
Posted By Anita George
Blockchain Abstract
Computing

Microsoft is getting into Blockchain and J.P. Morgan is its first client

Microsoft Azure now includes full support for blockchain apps and services, helping businesses create smart-contract platforms and distributed ledgers to manage permissions and data access across broad consortiums.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to install a graphics card installgpu02
Computing

Installing a graphics card doesn't have to be intimidating. Here's how to do it

Whether you're building an entirely new PC or just upgrading one, learning how to install a graphics card is an important step to take. Follow these steps on how to plug it in and connect the cables and you'll be ready to go.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hololens 2 news roundup demo mwc 2019
Computing

Unreal Engine 4 support for developers coming to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 in May

Microsoft announced that its HoloLens 2 Development Edition will be priced at $3,500. Ahead of the Build conference, Microsoft also disclosed that Unreal Engine 4 support will be coming to HoloLens 2 by the end of the month.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best ram bestram01
Computing

Get fancy lighting and excellent performance with these great RAM kits

We've put together a list of the best RAM kits you can buy to help you decide what your next upgrade should be. Whether you need additional memory, faster memory, or just some pretty lighting on your modules, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale