AMD confirmed on Monday that a third new Ryzen Threadripper chip will hit the market in 2020, the 3990X. It will arrive after AMD’s latest Ryzen Threadripper high-end desktop (HEDT) chips for enthusiasts – the 3970X and the 3960X – that’s now available to purchase.

AMD said on Monday the 3990X will pack 64 cores, 128 threads, a 288MB total cache, and a thermal design power (TDP) of 280 watts. Unfortunately, the company didn’t provide additional details like frequencies but promised more information would come next year.

AMD officially introduced its third-generation Ryzen Threadripper HEDT chips based on its 7nm “Zen 2” core architecture in early November. At the bottom of AMD’s new trio is the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24 cores, 48 threads, and a total cache of 140MB. It’s has a 3.8GHz base frequency and a boost of up to 4.5GHz. Other details include a 280-watt TDP, 72 useable PCIe 4.0 lanes (88 total), and a $1,399 price tag.

Meanwhile, the meatier Ryzen Threadripper 3970X packs 32 cores, 64 threads, 144MB total cache, 72 usable PCIe 4.0 lanes (88 total), and a 280-watt TDP. It has a 3.7GHz base frequency and a boost of up to 4.5GHz. It costs a hefty $1,999.

“With our 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD is once again raising the performance bar significantly for creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts,” said Saied Moshkelani in early November. “3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors combine leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution.”

AMD’s third-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs require an sTRX4 socket-based TRX40 motherboard. You can find solutions supporting these HEDT chips like the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme, the Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme, the MSI Creator TRX40, and the ASRock TRX40 Taichi.

The latest Ryzen Threadripper launch arrives after Intel introduced its Cascade Lake-X line of HEDT “X-series” chips in October. Filed under the Core i9 brand, the largest chip in the new foursome – Intel’s Core i9-10980XE — packs 18 cores and 36 threads for a surprising $979. That’s significantly lower in price than the previous chip it replaces – the Core i9-9980XE – that originally sold for $1,999.

Intel’s four new X-series CPUs supposedly hit store shelves today alongside AMD’s two new third-generation Ryzen Threadripper chips.

Based on the timing, it’s not hard to image that AMD could use CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January to provide additional details about the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 3990X chip.

