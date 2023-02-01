AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D pricing keeps the pressure on Intel

AMD announced pricing and availability for its upcoming Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D on Tuesday. The two Ryzen 9 chips arrive on February 28, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is arriving later on April 6. More importantly, though, the flagship doesn’t come with a price increase.

The suggested retail prices are $700, $600, and $450 for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, respectively. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is debuting at the same price as the base Ryzen 9 7950X, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $50 more expensive than the Ryzen 7 7700X that’s available now. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D carries around a $40 to $50 price increase as well.

Although the two Ryzen 9 models don’t come with a price increase over AMD’s suggested rates, they are more expensive. AMD’s Zen 4 processors have seen poor sales, leading the Ryzen 9 7950X to sell for $550 to $600 and the Ryzen 9 7900X to sell for closer to $400.

This shift almost cements base Ryzen 7000 processors at lower prices. AMD hasn’t made any official announcements, but we don’t expect prices to climb back up once the 3D V-Cache processors are here.

These have been hotly anticipated processors from AMD since the company announced them at the beginning of the year. The 3D V-Cache technology behind the chips led last-gen’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D to top the charts as the best gaming processor you can buy, and it remains there even with next-gen processors making the rounds.

Ryzen 9 7950X3D Ryzen 9 7900X3D Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cores/Threads 16/32 12/24 8/16 Base/Boost clock 4.2GHz/5.7GHz 4.4GHz/5.6GHz 4.XGHz/5GHz Cache size 144MB 140MB 104MB Power draw 120W 120W 120W

This time around is different, though. In the previous generation, AMD only released a single processor with 3D V-Cache. The company is expanding the tech up its product stack now, with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D packing 3D V-Cache alongside the full 16 Zen 4 cores seen on the base processor.

AMD claims the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D is up to 24% faster than Intel’s Core i9-13900K in games, as well as anywhere from 4% to 52% faster in productivity apps. The latter was the Achille’s heel of the previous generation, with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D being pummeled by other processors outside of gaming (read our Ryzen 7 5800X3D review for more details).

This processor, according to AMD, is built to counteract the problems of the previous generation. Gaming remains the main focus, however. Compared to the previous generation, AMD says the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is up to 30% faster and that gamers can expect a 15% boost on average.

Although it’s clear AMD is gunning to top the list of the best processors, we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on these processors to test them ourselves. As we recently saw with the Ryzen 5 7600, AMD’s cheaper Ryzen 7000 processors can have unexpectedly high performance.

The new processors are included in AMD’s Ryzen 7000 game bundle promotion, which provides a free digital code for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Although the promotion is still on, this game was recently bumped into late April from its original March release date.

