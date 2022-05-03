AMD confirmed a new class of laptop CPU arriving in 2023 for the company’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 range. The series, code-named Dragon Range, targets 55 watts and above and is built to target the highest-end gaming notebooks.

It will be built on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, though the company wouldn’t comment on the manufacturing process during its press briefing. Robert Hallock, AMD’s director of technical marketing, said the company is “targeting to have gaming and multi-thread leadership” with the product.

Although AMD wouldn’t confirm the manufacturing process, Zen 4 should arrive using the chipmaker’s TSMC’s 5nm node. It’s possible that AMD will use different manufacturing processes for the different laptop and desktop ranges, though the company hasn’t traditionally done that in the past.

The series fits into AMD’s upcoming generation above Phoenix processors, which will fall between 35W and 45W. In addition, AMD is working on its Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs, code-named Raphael. It’s unclear now if these processors will carry the 3D V-Cache technology AMD recently featured on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

In the briefing, AMD also reconfirmed that its desktop Ryzen 7000 CPUs will arrive in the second half of 2022 with support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0. The Dragon Range and Phoenix mobile processors will arrive in 2023. It’s unclear when the chips will arrive, but AMD’s briefing suggests they will follow toward the beginning of the year.

Although details are scarce, AMD says it’s targeting the “highest core, thread, and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU.”

The reveal comes on the heels of a record-breaking quarter for AMD, where the company showcased revenue up 71% over the year. For Radeon and Ryzen products, in particular, AMD says it’s up 33% year-over-year. Much of that was driven off of Ryzen 6000 sales, according to AMD, though the company still marked record GPU and add-in board partner sales.

AMD has cemented itself as the leader in gaming processors, despite Intel’s impressive 12th-gen Alder Lake generation. The new generation brings platform features like next-gen PCIe and DDR5 memory, which are absent from AMD’s current-gen Ryzen 5000 offerings.

AMD was tight-lipped about the new range, though we expect to hear more about Ryzen 7000 later in the year.

