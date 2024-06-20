Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AMD is currently investigating a potentially massive data breach. The company said on Tuesday that it has begun investigating the breach, following a report from The Cyber Express that featured blurred screenshots of the allegedly stolen data. It’s not clear how large the scale of the breach is, but it’s said to contain details on future products, customer databases, employee information, and other confidential data.

“We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data,” AMD said in a statement shared with Bloomberg. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data.”

A well-known hacker called IntelBroker posted a sample of the stolen data on BreachForums, a website on the dark web where cybercriminals discuss various hacking methods and sell stolen data. In the post, IntelBroker says the data includes future AMD products, spec sheets, employee and customer databases, source code, firmware, finance documentation, and property details. As a sample, IntelBroker posted a lengthy list of employee details, which included names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more.

The extent of the hack and how much the data is selling for are not clear. IntelBroker’s name has come up in previous data breaches targeting the Los Angles International Airport, Europol, and Home Depot. This isn’t the first time AMD has been breached, either. In 2022, hacking group RansomHouse stole 450GB of worth of data from the company.

AMD doesn’t seem too concerned by the breach, however. “Based on our investigation, we believe a limited amount of information related to specifications used to assemble certain AMD products was accessed on a third-party vendor site,” AMD said in a statement. “We do not believe this data breach will have a material impact on our business or operations.”

It’s not clear what products the hacker accessed, or if details about future products will eventually turn up. A screenshot captured by VideoCardz shows products like AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 7 8700G, which were launched late last year, as part of the sample. If the breach does contain future products, we’ll likely hear about them before long.

