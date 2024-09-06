 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD confirms plans to not play ‘king of the hill’ with Nvidia

By
Two AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on a pink surface.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s been lots of reports about AMD’s changing strategy around its desktop graphics cards, but we finally have something a bit more definitive.

When asked directly at a press Q&A at IFA 2024, Jack Huynh, AMD’s senior vice president and general manager of Computing and Graphics, discussed how the company’s upcoming approach to competing with Nvidia would change moving forward. The goal is still to achieve higher market share against Nvidia, but that may not involve releasing the high-end flagship tier that some PC enthusiasts want.

Recommended Videos

The last time AMD released a flagship desktop GPU was at the end of 2022, when it launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Specifics on AMD’s future plans weren’t provided, of course, but Huynh made it pretty clear that the near future of AMD graphics didn’t involve trying to compete with something like the Nvidia RTX 5090 — if that GPU is indeed in the works as it’s reported to be. Huynh, proudly claiming to be a gamer himself, however, restated how important gaming was to the future of AMD. His goal didn’t appear to be backing down from Nvidia as a whole, but to take an approach that leans on AMD’s strengths at offering better mid-tier options. On that note, Huynh said there’s plenty to be excited about in the future for AMD graphics cards.

The current reporting on when the next-gen RDNA 4 discrete GPUs will launch is oscillating between late 2024 or early 2025.

Hearing that will no doubt frustrate some AMD fans. We all want to see Nvidia have some proper performance competition, and that feels impossible without a GPU that can compete with Nvidia’s best. Huynh’s position is that “playing king of the hill” is fun, but it didn’t end up increasing AMD’s market share last time around. It wasn’t ruled out entirely in the long term, but it’s not likely anytime soon.

Lastly, Huynh remained enthusiastic about the idea of bringing neural processing units to desktop chips. NPUs are increasingly becoming an important part of AMD’s latest mobile chips and have even showed up in the company’s desktop APUs. But Huynh said that NPUs are also on their way to the company’s flagship gaming chips in the future.

It might not seem like NPUs would serve much purpose there, especially if it means having to reduce gaming performance, but Huynh says AMD is committed to doing the legwork required to help developers actually utilize them. There’s even a gaming application, according to Huynh, particularly in freeing up the GPU from some tasks to increase frame rates. He stated his strong commitment to not letting the NPU result in less CPU performance for gamers, even if it meant AMD eating the cost.

Huynh says AMD has already been in active talks with major developers like Epic and Activision, and while he says there’s been some hesitancy from developers, he seemed confident that the NPU will eventually take.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
AMD has nothing to lose, and that’s the problem
AMD CEO holding a Ryzen 7000 processor.

Being the underdog has its benefits. AMD's been running on the sheer momentum of its uphill battle against Intel -- and it's been working.

Over the past seven years, AMD has gone from being a second-rate CPU builder, only judged by its undercutting of the competition from Intel, to an absolute titan. Each generation, it has consistently released some of the best processors money can buy, and even when Intel bites back, AMD holds strong.

Read more
No one is buying AMD’s new Zen 5 CPUs, and it’s painfully obvious why
The Ryzen 9 9900X sitting on its box.

AMD's new Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, which were aimed at claiming a spot among the best processors, are off to a rocky start. According to early sales numbers from German retailer Mindfactory, the number of new AMD CPUs the website has shipped is only in the double digits, despite being on the market for nearly a week.

Mindfactory is only one retailer, but it actually displays the number of products it sold on its website. The Ryzen 5 9600X has seen over 20 sales, while the Ryzen 7 9700X has had over 30. You can see the lack of enthusiasm for Zen 5 CPUs elsewhere, though. On Amazon's bestsellers page, the last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D ranks in the first spot. The first Zen 5 CPU on the list, the Ryzen 7 9700X, is in 47th place.

Read more
Millions of AMD chips are being ignored in major security flaw fix
CPU pads on the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X.

Hundreds of millions of AMD CPUs are facing a new vulnerability called Sinkhole. The exploit, which was first reported by Wired, impacts processors dating back to 2006, and it spans nearly all of AMD's products. That list includes Ryzen, Threadripper, and Epyc CPUs across desktop and mobile, as well as AMD's data center GPUs. Despite Sinkhole hitting some of AMD's best processors, only the most recent batch of chips will receive a patch that fixes the vulnerability.

AMD isn't patching Ryzen 1000, 2000, or 3000 processors, nor is it patching Threadripper 1000 and 2000 CPUs, reports Tom's Hardware. The company claims that these older CPUs fall outside of its support window, despite the fact that millions are still in use. Still, even the most recent Ryzen 3000 chips were released over five years ago, and it makes sense that AMD would want to focus its support on new chips like the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X.

Read more