Based on a few recently-released product listings, it appears AMD plans to drop a new entry-level graphics card very soon.

This speculation first came to the surface after HP announced that it is launching two, new desktop PCs: The Pavillion Desktop TP01-006ng and the Desktop M01-F0017ng. German online retailer, Alternate, already has both PCs available for pre-purchase, giving us more information on the desktops — and the new AMD graphics card inside.

Both of HP’s new pre-built PCs are anticipated to come equipped with the unannounced AMD graphics card, the AMD Radeon RX 5300 XT. Upon further inspection, the documents provided by HP also indicate that the new AMD GPU will feature 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Currently, a release date for both desktops has yet to be officially confirmed by HP. However, if the product listings on Alternate are correct, they’re slated to release within the first few weeks of October. Initially, Alternate showed both products launching on October 12 and October 8, the retailer has since removed a firm launch date, but the October launch window is still visible.

Although AMD has yet to officially, announced a new GPU, based on the naming and alleged specs alone, we can infer that the AMD Radeon RX 5300 XT will serve as a new entry-level 7nm component graphics card, which will be sold alongside its siblings the Radeon RX 5500 and Radeon RX 5700 line of GPUs. Additionally, this yet to be released graphics will more than like serve as a successor to the Radeon RX 550 and Radeon RX 560 budget GPUs.

Additionally, both desktops will be equipped with the B550 chipset, which will serve as a middle ground chipset for the Ryzen 3000-series of AMD processors with ASMedia in charge of manufacturing the product.

Although not much is known about the B5500 chipset, it has been speculated that it will not include PCI 4.0 support. This could potentially decrease the costs to produce it, which may be beneficial on AMD’s end based on rumors alleging that AMD may have a shortage problem for the Ryzen 3000. In either case, until AMD officially confirms the technical specifications, information surrounding the matter is still up for debate.

