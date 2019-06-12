Digital Trends
Computing

If graphics cards don’t need it, what’s the point of PCIExpress 4?

Jon Martindale
By
A component plugged into a PCIe slot | Does PCIe matter?

PCIe 4 is finally here. AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs are backwards compatible with most first and second-generation, 300 and 400 series motherboards. But the 500 series, and more specifically the X570 chipset, introduces some exciting features, including support for PCIe 4.0. But considering graphics cards of today don’t even max out PCIE 3.0, and many of AMD’s flagship X470 motherboards from 2018 actually ran PCIE 2.0, is there really much point to the new standard?

The answer is actually, yes. Despite mainstream graphics cards not needing anything close to the full (almost) 32GBps of unidirectional bandwidth that PCIe 4.0 x16 ports offer, there are some very real benefits to the new standard and they could make upgrading to the new 500 series motherboards worthwhile for AMD fans. And even Intel ones. Especially if the projected performance for Ryzen 3000 is anything to go by.

More bandwidth means more lanes

When it comes to PCIe lanes, graphics cards are the most hungry for them. The top-tier GPUs like Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and AMD’s Radeon VII require masses of bandwidth to pump out the high frame rates and details that they’re capable of. But even these cards don’t need what PCIE 3.0 x16 slots offer. So, why is PCIE 4.0 a benefit? Because it means that gamers won’t need to run their fastest graphics cards in the fastest configuration.

A 2080 Ti pushes the limits of what a PCIe 3.0 x8 port will allow, just – TechPowerUp’s testing proves that. So, on a board with PCIe 3.0, running it in an x16 configuration makes the most sense. But that means the graphics card alone is hogging the all 16 lanes of PCIe. On an AMD Ryzen CPU, be it first, second, or third-generation, there are only 24 lanes to go around. Four of those are set aside for PCIe and SATA drives, four more provide the link with the chipset (which has a number of lanes of its own and shares them between storage drives and USB ports), and 16 dedicated for graphics cards.

Navi GPU that's PCIe 4 ready

Intel CPUs do things a little differently, but has the same 16 lanes for the GPU(s) they’re paired with. To get any more than that, you’d need to look to HEDT systems like Intel’s Core i9 X and XE CPUs, and AMD’s Threadripper chips (they aren’t dead, no matter what you hear), which have 44 and 64 lanes, respectively.

With PCIe 4.0, however, there’s no need to run a graphics card with the full 16 lanes, because x8 mode will give more than enough for even a 2080 Ti. That means unlocking an extra eight lanes (or more in the case of lower-power GPUs) that can be used for a variety of additional purposes.

What can we do with more lanes?

The obvious answer might seem like more graphics cards! But multi-GPU support in 2019 is limited at best, with both AMD and Nvidia having moved on from their respective multi-card technologies, with few game developers really taking advantage.

We could see those lanes leveraged by more niche use cases, like multi-GPU cryptocurrency mining rigs, but we don’t expect many outside of benchmarkers and heavy-overclockers to really leverage multiple graphics cards any more with PCIe 4.0 than they do now.

Gigabyte even demonstrated four 2TB M.2 SSDs on a single card with maximum read and write speeds in excess of 15GBps.

More likely and more useful, is that those lanes could be used for a variety of add-in cards. If you want the fastest storage possible, PCIe 4.0 NVME drives are at the forefront and some have already been announced with sustained read/write speeds as high as five GB/s. That’s 10 times the speed of your average SATA III SSD.

While those kinds of speeds aren’t going to deliver much in the way of a reduction in game load times or Windows boot times over today’s fastest PCIE SSDs, or even much beyond SATA SSDs, for those dealing with large amounts of data or regularly performing big file transfers, that massive storage throughput could come in handy.

With less of a reliance on chipset PCIExpress lanes, PCIe 4 enabled home RAID setups of multiple high-speed NVMe drives for even more sustained read/write headroom, are perfectly viable too. Gigabyte even demonstrated this as Computex with four 2TB M.2 SSDs on a single card with maximum read and write speeds in excess of 15GBps.

PCIe ready

It needed its own cooling fan and shroud, like a miniature GPU, but what’s another fan when it comes to extreme storage performance?

Faster networking is also a more viable option with PCIe 4.0. 10-gigabit Ethernet could be possible on just one dedicated lane, making it far more accessible for the average person. Additional USB or Thunderbolt 3 ports could also benefit from those free lanes, allowing for more accessories and peripherals.

Those Thunderbolt 3 ports could come in extra handy in the laptop space. With additional bandwidth and dedicated lanes that don’t have to rely on the chipset’s more limited connection to the CPU, we could see external graphics cards compete directly with onboard GPUs for the first time. That would make external enclosures like Razer’s Core X Chroma, a real alternative for laptop owners who want gaming power at home and a more portable, longer battery-life device during their work day.

It’s also possible that games built for new-gen consoles like could take advantage of faster storage drives on PC too.

Outside of home PC users, data centers, and supercomputers could see real benefit from PCIe 4.0 too. All of that additional bandwidth could enable larger arrays of GPUs for high-end rendering tasks and number crunching on an extreme level. Those looking to run a large number of displays on a single system too, could see a benefit.

So, is it worth upgrading for?

As is usual with the bleeding edge technologies in the PC space, PCIe 4.0 is not going to transform your home PC experience in any meaningful way right away. If you’re an everyday gamer, or even one running some of the most powerful hardware in the world, you aren’t going to see a big difference in your FPS because of PCIe 4.0 alone.

It does open up the ability to better utilize multiple graphics cards and even faster NVMe drives, but neither of those are that important for most people right now.

That will likely change in the future, though, as new generations of graphics cards pushing the bandwidth boundaries of what PCIe 3.0 can do. It’s also possible that games built for new-gen consoles like Sony’s PS5 with near-non-existent load times, could take advantage of faster storage drives on PC too. At that point it will be within the interest of gamers wanting to make the most of their hardware to upgrade. But we’re not there yet. Not even close, really.

PCIe 4.0 is a neat addition to the Ryzen 3000 platform that AMD will launch in July 2019 and is something it can hold over Intel as a feature that is exclusive to AMD systems for now. Those who can take advantage of those additional lanes and bandwidth will find some benefit to it, but for everyone else, PCIe 4.0 doesn’t do much on its own that will really be felt for the time being.

That said, AMD received massive support from motherboard partners with Ryzen 3000 and the 500-series is likely to be fully featured and offer the greatest overclocking potential for the new CPUs. It’s not going to be necessary to upgrade to – AMD is sticking firm on its promise of multi-generational support for motherboards using the AM4 socket. But there will be some benefits, PCIe 4.0 included, that make it an intriguing option for those looking to make the most of their new CPU.

Don't Miss

How to make GIFs with Photoshop (or these free alternatives)
opera gx browser for gamers but not gaming browser2
Computing

Opera GX is a browser for gamers, but the actual gaming is still to come

Every company seems to have a product line or two aimed squarely at gamers, so why not browsers too? Opera has a new branch of its main browser called Opera GX and it's designed specifically with gamers in mind.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd ryzen 9 3950x first 16 core gaming processor
Computing

AMD’s new 16-core CPU takes aim at PC gamers, throws shade at Intel

At its E3 press conference, AMD announced a surprising new entry to its Ryzen 3000 processors: The Ryzen 9 3950X. What's so special about it? Well, it's the first 16-core gaming processor, and it's launching in September.
Posted By Luke Larsen
amazon fire hd 8 and 10 tablets get discounts fathers day
Computing

Amazon tablet deals: Fire HD tablets get steep discounts for Father’s Day

There’s an array of Amazon offerings challenging Apple's supremacy atop the tablet game. Now, Amazon is offering its Fire HD 8 for just $60, and its premium Fire HD 10 for just $120, so get these deals while they're hot.
Posted By William Hank
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD unveiled its first three Radeon RX 5000 GPUs: The RX 5700, Rx 5700 XT, and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition. Starting at $379, these GPUs are designed on AMD's new Navi architecture to take on Nvidia's RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

Can AMD's new RX 5700 XT graphics card topple the Nvidia RTX 2070?

If we pit the Nvidia RTX 2070 vs. AMD RX 5700 XT, which comes out on top? Both are powerful graphics cards with increasingly attractive prices. But based on the specs alone, which is the better offer?
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple imac retina 5k display 2017 prod
Deals

You can get an iMac with a 4K Retina display for a steal today for only $899

A deal from B&H today is offering a mid-2017 iMac with 4K Retina Display for only $899, a discount of $400. In addition to a stunning high-resolution screen, this device has powerful Intel internals and ample SSD storage.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
amd radeon everywhere stadia ps5 e3 2019 cross platform
Computing

The true advantage of AMD’s next-gen chips isn’t power, it’s platforms

AMD announced some impressive new processors and GPUs at E3 this week, with plenty of muscle to flex. But the real strength of AMD in the future isn't its power or even its price. It's cross-platform scalability.
Posted By Luke Larsen
microsoft boost non compliant apps windows store iarc rating laptop
Computing

Apple working with Microsoft? Service strategy puts iCloud on Microsoft Store

Apple and Microsoft rarely team up, but the two rivals have come together to bring iCloud for Windows to the Microsoft Store for the first time. Is this the next step in Apple’s services domination plan?
Posted By Alex Blake
robomaster is a new dji robot that can teach code and play games s1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s RoboMaster tank-bot can teach code, play games, and shoot beads

DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 is a robot kit designed to entertain and educate kids. Packed with features, it even has a bead-firing blaster for when negotiations over an allowance raise break down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
hp envy elitebook and more 1050 g1 open office
Computing

Dropbox’s all-new desktop app wants to be your one and only workspace

Dropbox has unveiled its most significant update yet as it continues to move away from its original core service as a place to store files in the cloud, toward a virtual workspace solution that offers all services in-app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
radiohead releases 18 hours of material after hacker demands ransom thom yorke
Music

Radiohead releases 18 hours of material to torpedo hacker’s ransom demand

A hacker who stole 18 hours' worth of unreleased Radiohead recordings was reportedly demanding $150,000 in exchange for its return. But instead of paying up, frontman Thom York and the other band members had a better idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
top tech stories of the week 7 24 2015 google photos shuts down on august 1 here s how to save your and videos
Mobile

Google Drive will stop syncing with Google Photos in July

Google Photos and Google Drive have long synced files together, however that has apparently lead to some confusion as Google announced that Photos and Drive will stop syncing starting in July.
Posted By Christian de Looper
LG UtlraGear gaming monitor stock photo
Computing

LG’s UltraGear monitors are blazingly fast with a 1ms response time

At E3 2019, LG announced its newest line of gaming monitors, the UltraGear. Both versions of the UltraGear gaming monitor will feature a super-fast 1ms response time and a Nano IPS display.
Posted By Anita George