Digital Trends
Computing

AMD’s Radeon VII delivers top-tier performance the old-fashioned way. Raw power

Matthew S. Smith
By
AMD Radeon VII
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Nvidia’s recent release of new RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti video cards once again left AMD without a card that can respond to the green team’s most extravagant hardware. The Radeon RX Vega 64, AMD’s previous top-tier, was a GTX 1080 competitor at best. It had little hope of keeping up with the new RTX 2080.

AMD seems to have anticipated that, however, as it’s response has arrived just a few months after the RTX 2080’s September launch. It’s aimed directly at the card in both specifications and price. The Radeon VII will hit store shelves with an MSRP of $699. While the RTX 2080 Founder’s Edition was priced at $799, standard versions of the card start at $699, too.

AMD’s cards have often undercut Nvidia to excuse mediocre performance, but there’s no apologetic pricing here. The Radeon VII is designed to wrestle with Nvidia’s RTX 2080. Can it pull off a victory?

It’s all about that HBM

The Radeon VII is an example of the differences in AMD and Nvidia’s strategy. The green team has put its faith in ray tracing. AMD, meanwhile, is taking a more traditional route, cutting chip size while slamming in gobs of memory.

I’ll start first with the first; Radeon VII is the world’s only 7-nanometer gaming GPU. Nvidia’s cards are built on a 12-nanometer node. That shrinks the Radeon VII’s chip to 331 square millimeters. That’s down from the 495mm² chip found in the Radeon RX Vega 64 and much smaller than the 545mm² chip in Nvidia’s RTX 2080.

Powered by a second-generation iteration of the Vega architecture, the Radeon VII has a base clock of 1,400MHz, and a boost clock of 1,750MHz. That’s over 200MHz higher than the Radeon RX Vega 64’s boost clock.

Stuffing this much memory into a video card may seem absurd, but AMD considers it essential.

The real story, though, is in the memory. AMD debuted its new High Bandwidth Memory with the Vega 64 and 54, adding 8GB to both. That was a lot, but the Radeon VII doubles that to an insane 16GB. It also more than doubles the memory bandwidth, which now hits a terabyte per second. These figures leap past the Nvidia RTX 2080 and exceed the RTX 2080 Ti, which quotes 11GB of GDDR6 memory with bandwidth up to 616 gigabytes per second.

Stuffing this much memory into a video card may seem absurd, but AMD considers it essential. The company’s strategy is focused on eliminating bandwidth bottlenecks. AMD thinks that’s an issue as gamers begin to embrace 4K.

Despite its advanced 7nm production node, the Radeon VII quotes 300 watts of power consumption. That’s up from Vega 64’s 290 watts, and far more than the RTX 2080 Founder Edition’s 225 watts. I doubt the added consumption matters to most gamers, but it does mean the RTX 2080 can get by with a 6pin+8pin PCI power connection, while the AMD Radeon VII requires dual 8-pin connections.

AMD Radeon VII
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Radeon VII supports HDR and up to 8K resolution. It does not, however, support ray tracing. That’s exclusive to Nvidia for now. AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, said at CES 2019 that the company is “deep in development” of ray tracing hardware but doesn’t want to debut it until “the customer is going to see [the benefit.]”

I have no problem with AMD’s stance. Ray tracing looks great in Battlefield V, but that showcase is the only real use for the feature right now (for western gamers, at least). Metro Exodus is the next big game to promise ray tracing support. A patch is coming Shadow of the Tomb Raider but lacks a release date. That’s not much in terms of developer support.

Excellent gaming performance

Game performance is what matters, and it’s where we’ll see if AMD’s big bet on memory bandwidth pays off. I started testing with 3DMark, a gaming benchmark that provides a summary of how video cards stack up.

That’s a pretty picture for AMD, isn’t it? The Radeon VII beats the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti in the Fire Strike benchmark, and it easily defeats the Nvidia RTX 2080. That’s a clear win right out of the gate. There’s also reason to be skeptical, though, because 3DMark puts the Radeon RX Vega 64 just behind the RTX 2080. I know from experience that’s not a great indicator of how the two cards compare in real games.

There’s nothing for it, then. Let’s jump into the real-world gameplay tests. These were all conducted on a desktop system with a Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor (in Game Mode) and 32GB of DDR4 2,400MHz RAM.

First up? 1080p, the most popular resolution in all of PC gaming.

These cards are overkill for most 1080p monitors, but gamers who own a high-refresh 144Hz monitor may consider the Radeon VII or RTX 2080 if they want to use their display to its full potential. My tests make it clear those players would be better served by the Radeon VII.

AMD’s new card doesn’t just outpace the RTX 2080. It keeps up with the more expensive RTX 2080 Ti across all three games we tested. The Radeon VII’s greatest victory comes in Battlefield V, where it hit an average of 115 FPS at 1080p and Ultra detail. That’s 10 FPS better than the RTX 2080 Ti.

It’s an interesting result. AMD’s memory-heavy design is meant to help at high resolutions, but what we see here suggests the Radeon VII has some secret sauce at 1080p, too.

Of course, most 1080p gamers will choose a less expensive card. Flagships like the Radeon VII start to shine at 1440p.

The story starts to shift at this resolution. Now the Radeon VII is behind the RTX 2080 Ti in Battlefield V, and it no longer ties the RTX 2080 TI in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Strangely, AMD’s card seems to have less of an edge here than it did at a lower resolution.

Yet, it hardly matters. The Radeon VII still puts the RTX 2080, its direct competitor, on notice. AMD wins an easy victory in Deus Ex, beating its Nvidia peer by 24 FPS. Battlefield V halves the margin of victory to 12 FPS, but that’s still a solid win. Civilization VI, the most CPU-heavy of our test games, still sees all the cards in a dead heat as they bump against the limits of our test rig’s Threadripper 1950X processor.

I think AMD’s win at this resolution is the most significant result of all my testing. 1440p is really where these cards are most comfortable, as they can deliver stunning detail while hitting at least 60 FPS, even in the most demanding titles. Still, some players might want to push to 4K resolution. Here’s what happens if you do.

Upping the resolution to 4K predictably lowers performance across all cards, but I don’t think the overall story shifts much from 1440p. The Radeon VII’s results land directly between the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Ti. The wins now look smaller, as all the cards struggle to cope with more than eight million pixels, but they remain significant.

I could tell the difference between the Radeon VII and the RTX 2080 in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. AMD’s card not only achieved a better average framerate, it never dipped below 30 FPS — a critical mark. The Radeon VII’s minimum measured framerate was 32.4 FPS, while the RTX 2080 bottomed out at 26.5 FPS.

AMD’s Radeon VII wins an upset victory

I didn’t expect the AMD Radeon VII to impress me. The older Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 were great cards on paper, but just okay in benchmarks. I doubted AMD’s follow-up would be different.

Consider me a convert. Nvidia’s grand ray tracing adventure has given AMD a chance to define itself with a more traditional card that turns all the dials up to 11. The Radeon VII doesn’t just best the RTX 2080. It sometimes keeps pace with the RTX 2080 Ti, a video card that’s priced at $1,199.

That’s even more important than it sounds. Technically, the RTX 2080 Ti is the fastest video card built for gamers, but at $1,199, its priced way beyond what most gamers are able (or willing) to afford. The $500 to $750 is where I think ‘true’ flagships are found, and in that arena, AMD’s new Radeon VII emerges the victor.

It’s simple. AMD’s Radeon VII is the flagship video card you should buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to run Android apps in Windows
Up Next

The best free MMORPGs
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
digital storm aventum x review 2
Computing

Digital Storm targets mainstream PC gamers with new Lynx desktop

Digital Storm will be launching a new lineup of Lynx desktops later in 2019, targetting more mainstream gamers looking for the best in performance and quality in a PC, but with affordable prices starting at just $800. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dlss 3dmark port royal nvidia rtx dlssport02
Computing

DLSS boosts Nvidia RTX graphics by up to 50 percent in 3DMark

Nvidia's RTX graphics cards can now get even higher scores in UL Benchmark's 3DMark Port Royal test thanks to the implementation of deep-learning super sampling made possible with Nvidia's new WHQL driver.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Hacker discovers a MacOS exploit that is able to access system passwords

A new exploit for MacOS, known as KeySteal, was discovered by a security researcher. The hack can extract passwords and other information from MacOS' Keychain without requiring any form of permission or administrator authentication.
Posted By Michael Archambault
HP Copper VR Headset Photo
Computing

HP’s high-resolution VR headset provides comfort and Windows Mixed Reality

HP's new VR headset reportedly offers an exceptionally high resolution, highlights comfort and runs on Windows Mixed Reality. HP hasn't officially announced the new headset, but here's a look at some of its features.
Posted By Anita George
lg gram 17 review feat
Product Review

A 17-inch laptop might sound heavy, but this LG Gram isn't the burden you'd think

Traditional 17 inch laptops are heavy, but continuing the trend of crafting some of the slimmest devices around, LG is back at it in 2019 with the thinnest and lightest 17-inch laptop ever.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
microsoft headquarters
Computing

Microsoft Build 2019 is set for May. Will we hear more about Windows Core OS?

Microsoft Build 2018 is officially set for May in Seattle, where it's expected to discuss what's next across its various products and platforms. It arrives in the same week as Google's I/O event.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock Photo Person Using Email
Computing

Gmail blocks 100 million spam messages daily with its A.I., Google says

Google announced it has been using a machine learning-based A.I. platform to block an additional 100 million spam messages from entering the inboxes of Gmail users. The platform is called TensorFlow.
Posted By Anita George
public domain images
Photography

Flickr to drop the ax on free users, will begin deleting old photos in March

With SmugMug's acquisition of the photo-sharing site Flickr, the company announced that free users would be losing 1TB of storage, being limited to 1,000 photos. Soon, the company will begin deleting photos of users who are over the limit.
Posted By Michael Archambault
skypes new blur background feature could help save your blushes skype
Social Media

Skype’s new ‘blur background’ feature could help save your blushes

Skype's latest feature for desktop lets you blur your background during video calls. The idea is that it keeps you as the focus instead of distracting others with whatever embarrassing things you might have on show behind you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure feat
Computing

Intel’s Ice Lake might fix Meltdown, but speculative bugs are here to stay

Intel's next-generation Ice Lake architecture may have some important new fixes for Spectre variant exploits, but how far will it go? Not far enough according to the expert we spoke to.
Posted By Jon Martindale