While AMD may not be officially cutting its GPU prices after all, the market tells its own story: AMD’s near-flagship, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, has just recorded its lowest price ever, dropping by a whopping $1,000 since January 2022.

As both AMD and Nvidia are moving on to the next generation of GPUs, now might be the best time to shop for one of the previous-gen cards instead. Let’s check out the new pricing of the RX 6900 XT.

As we’ve recently reported, AMD is not keen to make things official and lower the pricing of its GPUs, but the market corrects itself according to supply and demand. As a result, GPU prices have been dropping, and both AMD and Nvidia are affected by this. On the eve of the new generation of graphics cards, we can only expect these older models to get cheaper — but in the case of the RX 6900 XT, the price cuts have already been pretty massive.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features the full-fledged Navi 21 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 2.25GHz boost clock. It was AMD’s flagship up until the launch of the RX 6950 XT. However, even though it was dethroned and is no longer AMD’s best GPU, it still remained the best in terms of value. Now, that value is only getting better.

A quick look at confirms what CamelCamelCamel’s price tracker is showing us. Although the RX 6900 XT was priced at $1,700 in the midst of the GPU shortage, it dropped steadily throughout the year, and now there are several models priced under $700. That makes the card pretty incredible for gamers, seeing as it can compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3090, but costs much less.

We were able to spot the for $699. The SWFT 319 is an even cheaper XFX card, priced at just . And if you don’t mind spending a bit more, the now costs $729.

After a long GPU shortage, it’s good to see this continuous downward trend. This particular drop was first spotted by VideoCardz. Nvidia didn’t go easy on us with the pricing of the flagship RTX 4090, released today, but there are still many great GPUs up for grabs that are capable of playing the latest AAA titles on ultra settings, and the RX 6900 XT is certainly one of them.

