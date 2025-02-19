Leakers may have been wrong about AMD’s next-gen GPU

AMD’s RX 9000 series is almost here, ready to battle it out against some of the best graphics cards. Not a day goes by without some new leaks about the cards’ performance or price. Today, we got some scoop on the former from a reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter). While pretty vague — as these things often are — the leak implies that some of the predictions we’ve already heard about the RX 9070 may have been wrong.

The latest update on RDNA 4 comes from momomo_us on X. This is a reliable leaker with a good track record for GPU and CPU news, but as always, take the following with some skepticism.

The leaker shed some light on the expected clock speeds for AMD’s next-gen GPU. They didn’t clarify which card they were talking about, though, but based on these frequencies, I’m thinking that this is the RX 9070 non-XT and not the flagship RX 9070 XT. The clocks are a subtle upgrade over the RX 7700 XT, which tracks.

base 1440

game 2210

boost 2700 — 188号 (@momomo_us) February 19, 2025

According to momomo_us, the mysterious AMD GPU will come with a base clock of 1,440MHz; a game clock of 2,210MHz, and a boost clock of 2,700GHz. For comparison’s sake, the RX 7700 XT came with a 1,435MHz base clock, a 2,171MHz game clock, and a 2,544MHz boost clock. Surprisingly, the RX 7800 XT (while overall an excellent card) had lower clocks all around.

As the RX 9070 XT is likely to be the equivalent of the RX 7900 XT, this supports my theory of this being the non-XT version.

Leakers have long been saying that AMD’s new GPUs would offer clock speeds of up to 3GHz. Today’s update shows that they may have been wrong, although it is possible for both the previous predictions and this one to be right: The RX 9070 XT might still hit 3GHz and up, while the non-XT model maxes out at around 2.7GHz as seen above.

We’ve seen a bunch of leaks about the performance and the specs of both the RX 9070 XT and the non-XT version. Leakers predicted 3GHz and up for RDNA 3, and that never happened, so I’m approaching this with some caution, but it won’t be long until we find out. AMD is set to announce the card on February 28 during a special event.