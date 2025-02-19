 Skip to main content
Leakers may have been wrong about AMD’s next-gen GPU

By
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands
AMD

AMD’s RX 9000 series is almost here, ready to battle it out against some of the best graphics cards. Not a day goes by without some new leaks about the cards’ performance or price. Today, we got some scoop on the former from a reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter). While pretty vague — as these things often are — the leak implies that some of the predictions we’ve already heard about the RX 9070 may have been wrong.

The latest update on RDNA 4 comes from momomo_us on X. This is a reliable leaker with a good track record for GPU and CPU news, but as always, take the following with some skepticism.

The leaker shed some light on the expected clock speeds for AMD’s next-gen GPU. They didn’t clarify which card they were talking about, though, but based on these frequencies, I’m thinking that this is the RX 9070 non-XT and not the flagship RX 9070 XT. The clocks are a subtle upgrade over the RX 7700 XT, which tracks.

base 1440
game 2210
boost 2700

&mdash; 188号 (@momomo_us) February 19, 2025

According to momomo_us, the mysterious AMD GPU will come with a base clock of 1,440MHz; a game clock of 2,210MHz, and a boost clock of 2,700GHz. For comparison’s sake, the RX 7700 XT came with a 1,435MHz base clock, a 2,171MHz game clock, and a 2,544MHz boost clock. Surprisingly, the RX 7800 XT (while overall an excellent card) had lower clocks all around.

As the RX 9070 XT is likely to be the equivalent of the RX 7900 XT, this supports my theory of this being the non-XT version.

Leakers have long been saying that AMD’s new GPUs would offer clock speeds of up to 3GHz. Today’s update shows that they may have been wrong, although it is possible for both the previous predictions and this one to be right: The RX 9070 XT might still hit 3GHz and up, while the non-XT model maxes out at around 2.7GHz as seen above.

We’ve seen a bunch of leaks about the performance and the specs of both the RX 9070 XT and the non-XT version. Leakers predicted 3GHz and up for RDNA 3, and that never happened, so I’m approaching this with some caution, but it won’t be long until we find out. AMD is set to announce the card on February 28 during a special event.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT might be cheap, but that may not be enough
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

Over a month after the initial announcement at CES 2025 (if you can even call it an announcement), we still don't know much about the future of AMD's RDNA 4 lineup. We know the cards are set to launch sometime in March, but their specs remain a mystery. However, there's an even bigger secret that's still yet to be revealed: The pricing.

After a bumpy lead-up to the launch of the RX 9000 series, pricing is the one thing that AMD needs to get right. The latest leaks imply that AMD will price the cards "very aggressively," which could be good news -- but it might still not be enough for it to rival some of the best graphics cards.
A careful approach to pricing

Read more
We finally have good news about AMD’s RX 9070 XT
Radeon logo on the RX 7900 XTX.

AMD announced its next graphics card, the RX 9070 XT, last month, but details about the GPU have been sparse. We might finally have some good news to share, though. According to VideoCardz, AMD is set to hold a press conference later this month that will detail the RDNA 4 architecture and the performance we can expect out of AMD's next GPU.

Although we've long known that AMD would concede the flagship battle to Nvidia in the face of the RTX 5090, Team Red was particularly light on details when it announced the RX 9070 XT. The company didn't so much as share specs for the new card, instead leaving it to board partners to fill in the missing details. Then, the card was reportedly delayed. AMD originally told us it would launch in a matter of "weeks," only to backtrack and point toward a March release later.

Read more
AMD missed its shot for the top
Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

There's an unfortunate irony in the world of PC gaming right now. As soon as AMD decided to concede the flagship battle to Nvidia, Team Green put out what might be its most disappointing flagship offering in a decade in the form of the RTX 5080.

Each generation, we talk about the dynamic between AMD and Nvidia. And for close to a decade now, there's been a linear progression between the two brands. AMD originally focused on budget offerings to undercut Nvidia's mainstream range, but it slowly built up power each generation to eventually contest what Nvidia was able to do at a flagship level. We got two generations of a true, one-to-one battle between AMD and Nvidia. And right when AMD was about to get a leg up, it decided to drop for the count.
One step behind

Read more