Digital Trends
Computing

AMD Ryzen 2500X and 2300X expand quad-core options for new CPUs

Jon Martindale
By

AMD expanded the offerings for its Ryzen 2000 series with two new quad-core CPUs, the 2500X and 2300X. Their specifications aren’t too different front one another, with identical core counts and only a slight bump in base frequency for the 2500X. However, the Ryzen 5 options do come with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) giving it eight threads to work with, rather than the Ryzen 3 model’s four.

Aimed more at manufacturers and system builders, the new Ryzen CPUs flesh out the existing range of chips, which includes the 2600, 2600X, 2700, and 2700X, as well as second-generation Threadripper CPUs. They will sit just under the mainstream portion of the main line up and will provide more options for those buying pre-built systems for mid-level gaming and general usage. Like most Ryzen systems, they should offer strong multithreaded capabilities.

The Ryzen 2500X is a four core, eight-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boosted frequency of 4.0GHz. Like most of its contemporary desktop CPU in the Ryzen range, it doesn’t sport an onboard graphics core, but thanks to its “X” designation, it does support AMD’s performance boost overdrive feature for potentially greater performance if the cooling headroom is there.

The Ryzen 3 2300X also supports that feature and has the same 65w power requirement as the Ryzen 5 CPU. However, it doesn’t have SMT support, so has only four threads powered by its four cores.

Both chips enjoy the enhancements of the second-generation Zen+ architecture, which added greater efficiency and clock speeds than the first-generation Ryzen CPUs. They can both be overclocked automatically by the system using PBO and XFR, but also manually if system builders wish to do a little tweaking themselves, or indeed the eventual system buyers.

These chips are available now, with the first system sporting the option for their inclusion being the Acer Nitro 50. It comes with the quad-core Ryzen 2500X, between 8GB and 64GB of DDR4, and an AMD RX 580 graphics card. With a starting price of $900, the system could prove a great mid-range gaming system for those not wanting to build one themselves.

If you are interested in putting together your own Ryzen system, you have to opt for one of the more mainstream CPUs. These are the best Ryzen chips you can buy right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget laptops
Up Next

The best iPhone deals for September 2018
Red Magic Phone
Product Review

Of course this gaming phone has exhaust ports. But don't laugh! They work.

The Red Magic Phone is the mid-range phone you never knew you wanted. With a unique design, super-smooth performance, and some fantastic speakers, the Red Magic Phone is the gaming phone that's not just for gamers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD’s new gaming-ready Athlon processor starts at just $55

AMD has a new gaming-ready chip, and it only costs $55. AMD's Athlon 2200GE processor comes with a dual-core CPU and integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. The Athlon 2200GE will compete against Intel's Pentium CPU.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6
Product Review

Luxurious but not soft, this Range Rover still has a taste for mud (and stairs)

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport tries to put the “sport” in “sport utility vehicle,” while trying to offer some of the luxury and off-road capability of the full-size Range Rover.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
sony xperia xz2 premium xz familiy comparison
Mobile

Xperia XZ3 vs. XZ2 Premium vs. XZ2 vs. XZ2 Compact: Smartphone battle royale

With the Xperia range's first ever OLED display, the beautiful Xperia XZ3 is a sight to behold. But is it better than the XZ2 range? To find out, we put the XZ3 head-to-head with the XZ2 Premium, XZ2, and XZ2 Compact.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Apple

Apple allowed spyware posing as anti-malware tool into its Mac App Store

Even when downloading apps from a trusted source, like the Mac App Store, you should be cautious. Security researchers discovered a spyware app on Apple's App Store that posed as a utility to protect against malware.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

How to convert a PDF file to Excel

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple

Apple announces new policies to aid law enforcement worldwide

Apple has announced a new initiative aimed at improving its relationship with law enforcement agencies while maintaining the company's commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook snug and secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Saving your favorite YouTube videos for posterity is quick, easy with these tools

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are plenty of great tools you can use, both online and offline. These are our favorites and a step by step guide on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review lifestyle back
Computing

How to buy a refurbished Mac

Because refurbished Apple products cannot be sold at their full retail price, they're typically sold at a discount. How much money you save depends on the product and what went wrong, but they're often a great deal.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft
Computing

Microsoft will extend Windows 7 support in exchange for a monthly fee

The support period for Windows 7 was slated to end in January of 2020. However, Microsoft has announced that it will be pushing that date back for three years provided you're willing to pay a monthly fee.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Best laptops for photo editing
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA - will get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Computing

Apple could announce a new MacBook this week. Here’s what we want to see

Rumors about a new MacBook or MacBook Air have been swirling for almost a year now. If it makes an appearance at Apple's Gather Round event this Wednesday, here's what I want it to have.
Posted By Luke Larsen