Yuri Bubliy, the developer behind the popular DRAM Calculator for Ryzen tool, has hinted at a release date for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 6000 processors. Although the developer doesn’t know the specifics, he pointed to a launch date in late January based on the latest information he’s received.

All of this came from an update to Bubliy’s Project Hydra tool, which is adding preliminary support for Ryzen 6000 processors in late November. Although it seems that AMD is set to launch new processors in January, we’re not sure if they’ll be Ryzen 6000, a Ryzen 5000 refresh, or something completely new.

Project HYDRA allows: ✅Create your own "boost", which consists of dynamic profiles

✅ Evaluate the quality of the sample and find the ideal voltages

✅ Perform undervolting

✅ And much more 😋 P.s. Ryzen family update at the end of January 😉 — Yuri Bubliy (@1usmus) November 2, 2021

In April, a leak pointed to an early 2022 launch date for AMD’s next-generation processors. We’re handling the exact name of this generation with gloves because it’s not clear how AMD will brand them. AMD is expected to launch its Zen 3D chips before an entirely new processor generation. Zen 3D chips are built on the same Zen 3 architecture as Ryzen 5000, but they come with AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD suggested in a developer retrospective that Zen 3D chips will arrive in early 2022, while Zen 4 chips will arrive later that year. This timeline breaks from AMD’s usual launch cadence, offering almost an entire year for further Zen 4 development. AMD released its Ryzen 3000 chips in July 2019 and its Ryzen 5000 chips in November 2020. Based on the current timeline, Zen 4 chips may not arrive until two years after the previous generation.

Regardless, it’s apparent that AMD has something planned for CES 2022, whatever that may be. Intel is launching its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors in short order, and Team Red will likely need to respond.

It’s possible that AMD will brand its Zen 3D chips as Ryzen 6000, while moving ahead to Ryzen 7000 for Zen 4 chips. AMD says its 3D V-Cache technology — which can stack up to 192MB of L3 cache on top of the die — can result in as high as a 15% improvement in games at 1080p. Those improvements may be enough for AMD to move on from its Ryzen 5000 branding.

Our eyes are focused on CES 2022, where it’s all but confirmed that we’ll hear something from AMD. The event runs from January 5 to January 8, 2022, though many companies announce products before and after exhibitors are on the show floor.

