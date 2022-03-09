AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D details leak, and there’s some bad news

Several new leaks about upcoming AMD products have popped up, revealing the price and the release date of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, as well as additional information about the chip.

The bad news? Well, it may turn out to have a complete lack of overclocking features whatsoever.

Although this is yet to be confirmed by AMD, it’s very likely to be true. TechPowerUp is citing anonymous sources that claim that AMD has asked its board makers to remove overclocking support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

It’s known that AMD had to make some sacrifices in order to be able to make the 3D V-Cache chip, and overclocking always has an impact on thermals, so AMD may have decided to rule it out for safety reasons.

According to the latest leak, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be released on April 20 with a retail price of $449. The processor features AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology and will be the only CPU on the consumer market to provide that architecture, previously only found in AMD Epyc workstations. It will come with eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.4GHz that can be boosted up to 4.5GHz, and a massive 96MB L3 cache.

For a CPU that will likely be able to compete against most of the best processors on the market, the $449 price tag is not unreasonable. Most of AMD’s processors have recently received a huge price cut, including the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X — previously $450, now $350. This means that the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D will have the same starting MSRP, but due to the price cuts, it appears to be more expensive. The priciest AMD CPU is currently the Ryzen 9 5950X, sold for $600.

Whether the information about the April release date turns out to be true or not, the launch can’t be far away, if only because the samples of the CPU are already being leaked. The first picture of a sampled AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was shared today on Bilibili and Twitter.

We’ve also received news about several other Zen 3 CPUs that AMD is allegedly preparing to release soon. We’ve already heard of the six-core Ryzen 5 5600 and 5500, as well as the Ryzen 7 5700X. The leak says that it will cost $299 at launch and will feature a base clock speed of 3.4GHz that can be boosted up to 4.6GHz. The more budget-friendly Ryzen 5 5600 and 5500 will have clock speeds of 3.5/4.4GHz and 3.6/4.2GHz, as well as 32MB and 16MB of L3 cache, respectively.

Rumor has it that AMD is also planning to launch up to three Ryzen 4000 processors. The 4600G, 4500, and 4100 will presumably challenge Intel’s entry-level Alder Lake CPUs that were released not too long ago. VideoCardz, the publication that broke the news thanks to its own sources (Disclosuzen), states that the Ryzen 5 4500 will be priced at $129, while the Ryzen 3 4100 will cost just $99. According to VideoCardz, all the CPUs will very likely also launch in April.

It’s worth noting that all of the above is still just a series of leaks, but they are all coming from reliable sources. Until AMD confirms the pricing and the release date, it’s best to view this with some skepticism.

Editors' Recommendations