CPU price cut: AMD Ryzen 5000 prices just took a tumble

In an unexpected twist, the prices of AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors have dropped significantly. The price cut applies to many online retailers in the U.S. and in Canada, implying that this could be a permanent change as opposed to a short-term sale — but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

The price drop seems to affect the entire lineup, ranging from the high-end Ryzen 9 5950X to more budget-friendly options.

The last two years have not been good for PC builders. With PC hardware more overpriced than ever, it’s difficult to build a desktop that is both relatively affordable and capable of delivering solid performance. Saving on a CPU by buying an AMD Ryzen chip should make PC building a little bit easier.

These price cuts affect nearly all of the major retailers in the U.S. and Canada, and some of the discounts are huge. It’s hard to tell with any certainty whether these are the new prices and they are here to stay or AMD just decided to carry out a sale across multiple retailers at once. In any case, it’s usually better to snap things up while they’re still available, as well-priced PC hardware tends to sell out quickly these days.

Some of the retailers that offer cheaper AMD processors include Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Microcenter.

If you’re looking for a high-end deal, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is now just $600 on Amazon. Bringing 16 cores and 32 threads, this is the Intel Core i9-12900K competitor of this lineup, and it will breeze through most anything you decide to throw at it. It was previously priced at $800, so the savings are huge right now. Similarly, the Ryzen 9 5900X is now just $450, down from $570.

If you’re not dead-set on buying from the top shelf, you can get the 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $350, down from $450, or the Ryzen 7 5700G at $290 which also comes with Radeon graphics. More budget-conscious users can consider the Ryzen 5 5600X, with 6 cores and 12 threads, at just $230, or if you’re in need of integrated graphics, the Ryzen 5 5600G is now $220. However, if you can spend a little more, the Ryzen 7 5700G makes a better deal.

Wccftech was the first to spot the price cuts. Needless to say, this is great news — at a time when PC hardware is so expensive, being able to save some extra bucks on one of the best processors makes a difference. This could also give AMD an edge over Intel, bringing its sales up just in time for the upcoming launch of Zen 4 CPUs. Intel also has a huge release planned for this year, with Intel Raptor Lake processors set to launch in the second half of 2022.

