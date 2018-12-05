Share

If you’re looking for a deal to upgrade the graphics capabilities on your current PC, Amazon is offering some significant savings on AMD’s Radeon graphics cards as part of its Deal of the Day promotion. There are currently a number of different options to choose from, with cards manufactured by either Gigabyte or Asus. The largest savings reduces the normal retail price of AMD’s GPU by as much as 44 percent, though users can still save a cool 38 percent on the minimally discounted deal.

Amazon’s deal includes two cards made by Gigabyte. The first deal is for a Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Gaming-4GD card, which normally retails for $320. As part of the Deal of the Day, the gaming card is discounted to $185. The second Gigabyte card is the Aorus Radeon 580 GV-RX580AUROS-4GD with 4GB of video memory. That card normally retails for $330, but like the first card, is discounted to a similar $185 price point.

Both cards come with three DisplayPort connectors, an HDMI port, and a DVI port. Even if you’re not a gamer, the Radeon RX 580 is also a great card to get started in virtual reality content. If you need something a bit better from AMD, be sure to check out our Radeon RX 590 review.

On the Asus side, the company’s ROG-STRIX RX Vega 56 card with 8GB of video memory is now priced at $410 as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day, down from $660. All the cards that are part of Amazon’s deal come with RGB backlighting.

AMD and its partners are likely trying to move inventory of existing graphics card following what rival Nvidia had coined a crypto hangover. GPU sales had spiked during the cryptocurrency boom, but demand fell sharply after the crypto market burst, resulting in an oversupply of cards. Both AMD and Nvidia plan on introducing new cards in 2019, and AMD is likely planning sales of existing inventory to make room for its next-generation Navi cards, which is expected to deliver very competitive performance against Nvidia’s RTX series at a more affordable price point.

It’s rumored that AMD’s Navi, which is based on a 7nm architecture, could deliver similar performance to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 for just $250. For comparison, Nvidia’s Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 2070 is priced at $799.

With new cards on the horizon, if you’re interested in the current generation of graphics card, you should see savings pop up over the next few months.