Apple has a chance to correct one of its biggest mistakes — and it could happen imminently

A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Apple’s Vision Pro headset is too expensive. OK, it’s not exactly an unusual sentiment, but something has just happened that could mean Apple is about to take action on this stickiest of sticking points. Indeed, if it comes to pass, Apple might go some way to putting right one of its biggest recent missteps.

Here’s the deal. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently took to X to announce his belief that Apple would have some Vision Pro-related news to announce this Friday. Gurman didn’t say what that revelation would be exactly, but if Apple is reaching out to the press, it could suggest that something big is about to go down.

In my mind, there are a few possibilities of what Apple could show to the world:

  • A new Vision Pro headset with an M5 chip
  • Support for Apple Intelligence in the headset
  • A partnership with Sony to bring its PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro, something that has been widely reported on
  • A new, cheaper headset is coming soon
  • A price drop for the Vision Pro

Announcing a new Vision Pro complete with M5 chip might, in some respects, be the most “Apple-like” move from the company — that is, continue to push for premium features and ignore the price naysayers. But at the same time, it doesn’t really make sense. Apple has only rolled out the M4 chip to half of its Macs, so launching the M5 before that process is finished would seriously undercut its current-gen chip. A new M4 MacBook Air is due out soon — how would you feel buying one knowing that Apple already has a better chip on the go?

As well as that, the M5 chip might not even be ready yet. The M4 has only been with us for a handful of months, so I’d be surprised if Apple has the M5 fully finished and primed to go right now. Chances are it needs more time in the oven.

A vital move

Someone using Vision Pro at a demo in an Apple Store.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Adding Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro would make sense, as it could give a new way to control and enhance the device. But it might require a better chip in order to handle Apple Intelligence’s demands alongside everything else the headset does. Perhaps that means we’ll be waiting for the M5 upgrade for this change. Alternatively, Friday’s announcement might entail Apple upgrading the headset’s memory to cope with the strain.

I also have my doubts about Apple talking up a more affordable alternative headset — that is, a cut-price model that sits alongside the regular Vision Pro. Although this device is widely rumored to be in development — and lord knows we need it — even the most ambitious claims say it’s not due out for another year or two.

That leaves us with the price cut to the regular Vision Pro. While it’s probably the most begrudging move from Apple’s perspective, it’s also the most necessary one. As I’ve said before, Apple can’t go on selling the Vision Pro at $3,499 a pop — people just aren’t buying it in large enough numbers to justify its undoubtedly astronomical research and development costs.

A person sits down wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised if Apple’s announcement is some combination of the possibilities listed above. As significant as a price drop would be, I don’t think it will be the only thing Apple will talk about. That would end up giving the tech press nothing to discuss except the price, something Apple really won’t want to attract attention to.

At the same time, while the PSVR2 controller support would be meaningful and could give the headset a sizeable gaming boost, it might not groundbreaking enough to warrant its own solo press release.

Ultimately, I think a combination of the price drop and PSVR2 controller support — perhaps with an outside chance of an Apple Intelligence teaser — is the most likely outcome of Friday’s reveal. It may not sound like much, but it could be exactly what the Vision Pro needs.

After many months of silence, it’s good to see Apple is finally taking action on the Vision Pro. While I can’t claim to have a crystal ball, I think my suggestion above has a half-decent chance of being the topic of Apple’s conversation. If nothing else, the price drop is a move the company can’t afford to pass up.

