 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple could tie up with Sony for a critical Vision Pro upgrade

By
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Apple hasn’t quite tasted the domain-shifting success it expected with the Vision Pro headset. A price tag worth $3,500 was already a deterrent, but the gaming ecosystem — a key driver for the VR segment — has also been lackluster. The company is now hoping to fix that situation, with some help from Sony.

According to Bloomberg, the two companies have been working together to bring support for the PlayStation VR 2’s controllers to the pricey Apple headset. “Apple has discussed the plan with third-party developers, asking them if they’d integrate support into their games.” adds the report.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, both parties were expected to officially confirm the compatibility weeks ago, but it seems there were some technical snags, and as a result, the announcement has been pushed further into the future. There is no word when the partnership will materialize, as per the report, and there’s a chance it could also get nixed.

As part of the deal, Sony is expected to sell the PlayStation VR 2 controller via Apple’s online storefront as well as brick-and-mortar outlets. The Apple Store already sells third-party accessories, such as those from Belkin and the Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless controller, too.

A person wearing the Apple Vision Pro demo unit in an Apple Store.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

So far, the Vision Pro has lacked any meaningful support for third-party VR controllers, even though it supports regular gamepads from the likes of Sony, Microsoft, and 8BitDo. That status quo has expectedly hurt the headset’s VR gaming ambitions.

Related

The majority of VR games depend on specialized motion controllers, making a shift to hand and eye tracking a significant technical hurdle. Apple, on the other hand, has been bullish on hand and eye-based gesture controls for using the Vision Pro.

However, the company hasn’t quite dismissed the need for physical controllers for precise interactions, and the added sense of intimacy that comes with haptic-motion feedback in virtual reality applications, especially games. On the contrary, the company reportedly tried dedicated VR gear for the Vision Pro, but ultimately canceled those plans.

“The company explored the idea of a finger-worn device that would work as a controller,” says a Bloomberg report from 2023. It adds that Apple explored using third-party VR controllers, such as those from HTC, but ultimately prioritized hand and eye tracking over physical controllers.

A hand holds a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.
Digital Trends

The Sony partnership, however, could be consequential not just for VR gaming on the Vision Pro, but for navigating visionOS, in general. The two companies have reportedly worked to optimize the PlayStation VR 2 controller’s D-Pad, trigger buttons, and thumbsticks for tasks like scrolling and clicking.

This would be another functional win, especially for users who prefer a more controlled approach to OS interactions using physical devices instead of eye and motion gestures. Moving beyond corporate partnerships, we have endeavors like iVRy that aim to bring StramVR and the accompanying controller support to the Vision Pro headset.

Will Apple’s work with Sony open the doors for a new wave of MFi-certified VR controllers for the Vision Pro? That seems unlikely. Bloomberg’s report mentions that Apple has only managed to sell around half a million units and the developer enthusiasm for creating original games for the Vision Pro isn’t particularly high, either.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Apple’s new Submerged movie for Vision Pro is not for bathtime viewing
A scene from Submerged.

The Making of Submerged | Apple Vision Pro

Apple has just debuted the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video and made specifically for the Vision Pro headset.

Read more
Xreal vs. Apple Vision Pro: Why I chose Air 2 and Beam Pro
My two monitor PC sits unused while I use the Xreal Air 2 and Beam Pro with Bluetooth accessories.

Xreal’s latest product, the Beam Pro, turned my $400 Xreal Air 2 smart glasses into a low-cost Vision Pro alternative. While Xreal’s spatial computing solution lacks the power and sophistication of Apple’s first VR headset, it offers many similar features.

The Beam Pro can also capture 3D photos and videos to help you relive memories with Xreal Air smart glasses, which show depth and movement that make those moments come alive. Undoubtedly, Apple’s headset is currently the best solution for spatial computing, but the Vision Pro's ultra-premium $3,500 price inspired my search for a more affordable alternative.

Read more
I’m worried Apple will skip its October event – here’s what that means for the M4 MacBook Pro
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22

For months now, we’ve been hearing that Apple is set to announce a boatload of new products -- including the M4 MacBook Pro range, fresh iPads, and more -- at an event this October. Yet a new report suggests that things might not be quite so simple after all.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman says that Apple is set to reveal these new products “around the end of October,” with the devices going on sale on Friday, November 1. So far, so expected.

Read more