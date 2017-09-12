What are you most excited about at today’s Apple Event?

It’s finally here! The big September Apple event, and the grand unveiling of the iPhone X. It’s cause for celebration, rejoicing, and checking the trade-in price on your beat-up iPhone 7 Plus. If you’re a die-hard Android user, don’t worry, there will probably be more than just a few iPhones unveiled during to Tuesday’s event.

Rumor has it there might be a new Apple TV with 4K support unveiled at the event, alongside an update to the increasingly popular wireless earbuds, the AirPods. But that is not all! We’re very likely going to see a bit more information about the highly anticipated incremental operating system update, MacOS High Sierra. So with all that on the table, what are you most excited about?