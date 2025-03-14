 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Apple Intelligence could solve my coding struggles — but this key feature is nowhere to be seen

By
Coding on a MacBook
Clément Hélardot / Unsplash

About a year ago, I started learning how to code in Swift, Apple’s app development language. The idea was to eventually be able to build my own iOS apps from scratch and rediscover the fun of coding.

After a while, though, I began to lose interest. My last coding practice was almost 20 years ago when I taught myself HTML and CSS, and getting back into the mindset was hard. I also didn’t have a specific app goal in mind, meaning the drive to push through the tough sections wasn’t there.

Recommended Videos

For all the hyperbolic talk of how artificial intelligence (AI) is going to upend the entire world, this is one area where I think AI could have genuinely helped me. Things might have been different if I’d had an AI assistant to help me write code for parts I was stuck on. Maybe with that, my coding journey wouldn’t have ended quite so, ahem, swiftly.

Funnily enough, this kind of coding assistant is exactly what Apple has said it will soon add to Apple Intelligence. The feature is called Swift Assist and Apple has pledged to build it into its Xcode coding app. The idea is it can be used to generatively write sections of code for you. All you have to do is enter some natural language prompts and Swift Assist will create functioning code based on your input.

Missing in action

Apple's Swift Assist artificial intelligence tool (part of Apple Intelligence) being used in Xcode on a Mac.
Apple

Apple introduced Swift Assist at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. But there’s just one problem: it might be vaporware. Either that or it’s so far from being ready that Apple is apparently buying its head in the sand and pretending it doesn’t exist, because Swift Assist is nowhere to be seen.

For instance, at WWDC 2024, Apple said Swift Assist would be coming “later this year,” implying that it was somewhat near completion. Yet the feature has never appeared in any Xcode or macOS beta and, as developer Michael Tsai recently pointed out, it isn’t even mentioned in the release notes for the latest Xcode 16.3 beta 2. With WWDC 2025 just three months away, time is running out for Apple to show us something solid.

The frustrating thing about the whole Swift Assist debacle is that it sounds like a brilliant idea. Apple said it would have an intimate knowledge of the Swift coding language and the company’s latest APIs, which many other AI tools struggle with. It might be able to suggest new ways of working if you’re stuck in one line of thought that isn’t working — a problem I often found when coding myself.

Lee Campbell / Unsplash

As well as that, Swift Assist is meant to run in the cloud, yet Apple said your code is never stored on its servers and “Apple doesn’t use it for training machine learning models.” That’s particularly important when you’re dealing with custom code and AI models — a potentially risky combination.

Apple rival OpenAI recently showed that ChatGPT will be able to integrate right into Xcode, writing code based on your natural language prompts, just as Swift Assist is intended to do. Google’s Gemini AI can also perform similar tasks. But with OpenAI and Google, there’s the risk that your proprietary code is being absorbed and used to train the model, which could lead to code leaks. With Apple, on the other hand, privacy and security are priorities.

Another delayed AI feature

Apple's Craig Federighi discussing Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

Swift Assist seems to have fallen off the face of the earth and Apple hasn’t even mentioned it for months. Really, this seems to be emblematic of Apple Intelligence, where the missing and botched features are racking up. The delay to enhanced Siri abilities is just the most recent example.

But the delay to Swift Assist is particularly painful to me because I can see how it might have helped get me out of the rut that doomed my past attempt to learn Swift. Sure, I could use ChatGPT instead, but privacy is important to me. Knowing that my code won’t be feeding some faceless AI for who knows what purpose is important to me.

Hopefully, Apple is still working hard on Swift Assist, and I have my fingers crossed that we’ll see it sooner rather than later. It could be a great tool for all developers, whether they’re experienced old hands or budding newbies. But Apple really needs to get a move on before rivals like ChatGPT offer the same functionality without any of the privacy protections.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
Alex Blake has been working with Digital Trends since 2019, where he spends most of his time writing about Mac computers…
Steve Jobs predicted Apple Intelligence almost 40 years ago
Steve Jobs in Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.

The generative AI revolution began long before ChatGPT made its debut in November 2022. Computer Science researchers and sci-fi authors alike have been imagining the potential of thinking, feeling computers from the days of pulling literal bugs out of mainframes. Visionary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was just as enamored with that ideal, as he describes in this 1985 video recording, almost 40 years ago.

https://twitter.com/vijayshekhar/status/1702939329654661278

Read more
Apple Intelligence+ could be coming, and it won’t be free
Apple showing the different devices that Apple Intelligence works on at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

Apple Intelligence isn't scheduled to hit iPhones, iPads, and Macs until later this summer, but the company is already reportedly planning to charge its users a monthly fee to access certain features, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

He notes that while the basic features discussed during the AI system's reveal at WWDC 2024 will remain free to users, the company is considering eventually implementing a program along the lines of "Apple Intelligence+" that could offer additional features and functionality for a monthly subscription, akin to what the company already does for iCloud.

Read more
Apple Intelligence goes against the entire Apple ethos — in a good way
Summarization of notification and emails on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

ChatGPT isn't the only third-party large language model Apple hopes to incorporate into its upcoming Apple Intelligence system, the Wall Street Journal reports. Apple and Facebook's parent company, Meta -- as well as Anthropic, developers of the Claude AI -- are reportedly in talks to reach a similar deal. What's more, Reuters reports that Apple and Google have also been discussing potentially working together to bring the Gemini AI to Apple devices, as well as AI developers in China, where Google's products are banned. Granted, no official agreement has yet been reached with any of these potential partners, and talks could very well fall through before a bargain is struck.

Apple is taking an interesting approach to structuring these partnerships, in that it is not offering to pay for the integration of any of these AI models. Instead, Apple wants to leverage its massive market share and the reach of its broad portfolio of digital devices to serve as a distribution platform for its partners. Apple would be able to integrate a wide swath of models into its offerings, reducing its reliance on a single partner, while the AI developers will reportedly be able to sell premium subscriptions for their models through Apple Intelligence.

Read more