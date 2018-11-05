Share

Apple revealed a new Mac Mini and MacBook Air at its October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York City, but a new desktop monitor was notably absent from the fall announcements. Now coming several days after those confirmed products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.

Have you seen the Getting started guide on the new Mac Mini? It shows the display we all want ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M2Tf0xfUOB — Jonatan ???? (@jonatan) November 2, 2018

Originally noted by Twitter user Johatan, a welcome page from the “getting started” documentation showcases a new super-light-looking Apple display. Although it looks very similar to Apple’s now discontinued 27-inch Thunderbolt monitor, the image clearly points to a newer model with a fresh design, smaller bezels, and a slim profile.

The display in the documentation also falls in line with Apple’s current product lineup since the bezels are getting smaller for a more edge-to-edge look. This is best seen in the new MacBook Air 2018, which also cut down on the old-looking aluminum bezels for a modern fancy glass appearance.

Quite obviously, this image does not indicate that Apple is planning on releasing a new display right away, but it does fall in line with how previous leaks have gone in the past. Back in September, references to Apple’s unreleased AirPower were spotted in the documentation the iPhone XS packaging.

Though Apple might be hinting at a new display with the product documentation, a release of such a product obviously doesn’t seem imminent. New Mac Mini buyers might instead be happy with third-party displays, of which there are several on the market. As we pointed out, the BenQ PD3200U 32-inch 4K IPS display, and the LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K IPS are two of the best monitors for use with MacBooks and other Apple devices.

We also found that the ability to plug the Mac Mini in to an external display is what makes it a good buy over the iMac, but there is still a good option for those who really want a Mac with a super bright and vibrant display. Apple currently sells an iMac with Retina 5K Display, and while the design and specs might be a bit outdated, it remains the only all-in-one computer to exceed the requirements for 4K resolution.