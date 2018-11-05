Digital Trends
Computing

Did a leaked image reveal Apple’s upcoming desktop monitor?

Arif Bacchus
By

Apple revealed a new Mac Mini and MacBook Air at its October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York City, but a new desktop monitor was notably absent from the fall announcements. Now coming several days after those confirmed products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.

Originally noted by Twitter user Johatan, a welcome page from the “getting started” documentation showcases a new super-light-looking Apple display. Although it looks very similar to Apple’s now discontinued 27-inch Thunderbolt monitor, the image clearly points to a newer model with a fresh design, smaller bezels, and a slim profile.

The display in the documentation also falls in line with Apple’s current product lineup since the bezels are getting smaller for a more edge-to-edge look. This is best seen in the new MacBook Air 2018, which also cut down on the old-looking aluminum bezels for a modern fancy glass appearance.

Quite obviously, this image does not indicate that Apple is planning on releasing a new display right away, but it does fall in line with how previous leaks have gone in the past. Back in September, references to Apple’s unreleased AirPower were spotted in the documentation the iPhone XS packaging.

Though Apple might be hinting at a new display with the product documentation, a release of such a product obviously doesn’t seem imminent. New Mac Mini buyers might instead be happy with third-party displays, of which there are several on the market. As we pointed out, the BenQ PD3200U 32-inch 4K IPS display, and the LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K IPS are two of the best monitors for use with MacBooks and other Apple devices.

We also found that the ability to plug the Mac Mini in to an external display is what makes it a good buy over the iMac, but there is still a good option for those who really want a Mac with a super bright and vibrant display. Apple currently sells an iMac with Retina 5K Display, and while the design and specs might be a bit outdated, it remains the only all-in-one computer to exceed the requirements for 4K resolution.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
in a data driven tomorrow does privacy need to survive the future what is
Computing

Privacy is becoming obsolete, but not everyone thinks you should fear its demise

As technologies like Alexa and Siri that require more information about us continue to develop, is privacy going to fall at the wayside, or can we take back control of our data to retain our privacy?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Computing

If you're looking for an affordable 15-incher, buy one of these two laptops

Acer has two budget winners with its Chromebook Spin 15 and Aspire E 15. One is a convertible 2-in-1 and the other a stealth gaming laptop, but which is more deserving of your hard-earned cash?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple company logo
Apple

Apple will accept some of your old iPhones, MacBooks, and Macs for repairs

Apple will soon launch a new Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot program, according to 9to5Mac. The program will allow users to have some old iPhones, MacBooks, and Mac computers fixed by Apple Stores and authorized service providers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Product Review

Does the new MacBook Air completely overshadow the 12-inch MacBook?

The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

How to type symbols and letters with accent marks

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace privacy
Computing

Powerful data privacy legislation drafted by Democratic senator from Oregon

Senator Ron Wyden has drafted a data privacy bill which proposes sweeping changes to data laws to make data more transparent and accessible, aiming to give customers more control over the sharing or selling of their data.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best 2-in-1 laptops
Computing

Tablet or notebook? Our favorite 2-in-1 PCs give you the best of both worlds

If you can’t decide if you need a tablet or a notebook, then don’t bother. The best 2-in-1 laptops are both, and they can provide all the power you need. Check out our list for the best 2-in-1s for any user.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

11-inch iPad Pro vs. 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Can the new model take out the classic?

Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new 11-inch iPad Pro, boasting a powerful new A12X Bionic processor, awesome modern design with an edge-to-edge display, and more. But is it much better than the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro?
Posted By Christian de Looper
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Product Review

Microsoft still sells the 5th-gen Surface Pro. Has the Pro 6 replaced it?

At first glance, the 2017 Surface Pro looks like an incremental update to the Surface Pro 4, which was already our favorite detachable tablet. But does the newest version earn its own place at the top of the 2-in-1 heap?
Posted By Mark Coppock
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Won’t get fooled again: Chrome 71 to block all ads on abusive sites

Google is set to launch a new version of its Chrome browser in December, with Chrome 71 offering new ad-blocking features for sites which offer a consistently abusive experience, with misleading ads.
Posted By Jon Martindale