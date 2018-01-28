While waiting for the 5K Cinema Display, these are the best MacBook monitors

As great as the displays on Apple’s range of MacBook Pros are, notebooks can never quite live up to the grandeur and functionality of working or watching various media on a large-scale desktop display. Especially if you’re planning to use your laptop on a desk somewhere. If there’s one category of hardware accessory that’s easy to get swamped for choice in though, it’s monitors.

Apple used to make its own monitor, the Cinema Display, but it’s been discontinued since 2014. There are rumors that Apple will introduce a 5K Cinema Display at some point, but there’s no reason to think it’s coming soon. In the meantime, there are a lot of features to consider, whether you’re concerned about refresh rate, color accuracy, display resolution, or response time. Whatever your needs though, before you ultimately make your purchase, you need to know which is the best monitor for the MacBook Pro.

If you’re still are the stage where you’re deciding on which MacBook Pro to buy, in this guide we compare each offering head-to-head.

The best

This monitor made our list of the top MacBook Pro accessories, so it’s no wonder it steals the top spot here. At 32-inches diagonally with a 4K resolution, it’s an absolutely huge display with tonnes of screen real-estate. Productivity on this will not be a problem, though it may take some getting used to, as it will feel like working on a TV for a while.

Still, once you do get used to it, you’ll not want to go back as this display is gorgeous. Built using an IPS panel for fantastic color accuracy, it has a 4ms response time so would even be good for gaming if you so wished. It also features BenQ’s Eye-Care technology for reduced blue-light and flickering, making it more comfortable to use over longer periods of time.

In our testing, the only negative point that we really noted was that it’s a little on the bulky side. Unless you’re planning on hauling around your desktop monitor on a regular basis though, that’s not of too much concern.

If the $800 price tag is a little rich or you think the resolution is overkill, there is a substantially cheaper QHD (2,560 x 1,440) version also available, with all of the same specifications and features otherwise.

The rest

Although our testing didn’t paint this as a perfect monitor, the LG 27UD88-W is an affordable option for those looking for sheer style, with a lot of substance. Its 4K resolution in a 27-inch form-factor means its pixels are dense and its colors are rich, if a little lacking in accuracy.

The whole package is gorgeous to look at though thanks to its sleek and ergonomic design. The stand is an attractive curve and the bezel surrounding the IPS panel is basically non-existent. This screen blends right into the room and its menu controls allow for nuanced customization of the visuals it puts out.

Although there are better options out there, this 4K display is both stylish and perfectly functional, which is a difficult combination to find in monitors of this size and price point.

As much as it is the most expensive display on this list and it isn’t without its drawbacks, it’s hard to deny the LG 27MD5KA-B a mention, as it looks absolutely stunning when in operation. It’s also the only monitor on this list built in conjunction with Apple specifically for MacBook Pros, which makes connecting it up to yours about as easy as it can be.

With a staggering resolution of 5,120 x 2,880, this monitor makes even 4K displays look lacking in terms of pixel density — especially since these ones are crammed into a 27-inch form-factor.

In our review, we loved how easy it was to connect this display up to your MacBook Pro and that once you do, not only does it start working straight away, but it also starts charging your laptop immediately. MacOS will automatically detect and configure the monitor as a second display, and if you disconnect and reconnect later, all your windows and apps will jump back to where they were before.

There are some issues with color accuracy and the design is far from as attractive as the other LG entry on this list, but this display is still sublime to look at. Gorgeous to use, but flawed and expensive.

4K on a budget isn’t something that was even conceivable a few years ago and yet HP’s Envy 27-inch model offers that with nary a dip in quality. Generally priced at $500 and occasionally snaggable at $400 in sales, this monitor comes with the necessary USB-C connection to hook it straight up to your MacBook Pro, expanding your visuals with a great looking second display that crams 4K pixels into 27-inches of diagonal IPS panel.

It has 99 percent support of the sRGB color spectrum and AMD Freesync support to prevent screen tearing. On top of the display itself, its bezel is trim and blacked out so as to look practically edge-less when the display is powered down.

The response time on the Envy 27 is weaker than most, coming in at 14ms. That’s not great for gaming, but if you’re working on a MacBook Pro (and buying a 4K display to boot) that is unlikely on your mind.

Just because 4K displays are more affordable today than they have ever been in the past, doesn’t mean you have to shell out for one. The Acer H277HU is a 27-inch panel that looks great with its QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440. Featuring a response time of just 4ms, it’s surprisingly spry for an IPS panel and its slimline bezel makes it an attractive addition to your home or office from any angle.

Although its price tag is practically economical compared to some entries on this list, if you find it too rich for your blood or don’t need something as big as the 27-inch model, there is also a 25-inch variant which knocks around $100 off the asking price.

24-inch monitors are far from the expansive display choice they used to be, but the form-factor still represents a substantial upgrade in screen-space over even the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Lenovo’s Thinkvision P24H is a great option in that case, as it’s bright and colorful, and supremely affordable.

With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 it’s no slouch in detail either and won’t feel like a substantial drop-off from your MacBook Pro’s main display. It’s not the most attractive monitor out there, but neither is it ugly, with a relatively svelte bezel and a functional, if drab adjustable stand.

With its wide viewing angle and speedy 4ms response time, the Lenovo Thinkvision P24H isn’t going to beat out any other displays on this list, but it’s still a great option for an economical display expansion for your MacBook Pro.

