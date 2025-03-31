 Skip to main content
Apple M6 processor could bring major feature to Macs

By

There have been a number of rumours surrounding Apple over the last 24 hours, with everything from the an AI doctor rumoured for iOS 19, to redesigned MacBook Pros expected in 2026. The most recent report is also to do with Macs, but it’s about what’s on the inside rather than the outside. 

A report on TUAW has claimed Apple is not only starting to develop the M6 processor – note that we haven’t even seen Macs with the M5 processor yet – and that M6 processor is said to feature a built-in, in-house modem.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16e, which is the first device from the company to feature an in-house modem in the C1. Previously, iPhones have used a Qualcomm modem and Macs also currently rely on Qualcomm for wireless connectivity. It’s claimed one of the key features of the M6 chip will be a built-in modem however, which won’t just continue a move away from third party hardware for Apple, but the integrated connectivity could see future Macs able to connect to mobile networks without relying on Wi-Fi. 

What benefits could the M6 bring to Mac?

According to the report, a modem built directly into the Apple Silicon chip could see features like GPS, satellite support and the always on internet access. It would see Macs being as connected as iPhones are, though it’s possible there could be different models offered, like we have on iPad and Apple Watch in the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and Cellular models on iPad, or GPS and GPS and Cellular on Apple Watch

Apple’s M6 processor isn’t expected to be revealed until sometime in 2026, or even 2027, though. We’ve just seen the launch of the Apple MacBook Air running on the M4 processor, and it’s expected that we might see the M5 processor announced before the end of the year. The M4 was first introduced on the iPad Pro in 2024 before it was introduced on Macs, and the same could happen for the M5 based on one rumour. Should the M6 have a built-in modem however, presumably that would also benefit iPads so if it comes to them first, then that would also be welcomed. 

For now, nothing is confirmed with just the suggestion of M6 on Macs by 2027, but it will be a great day for Mac if or when they do become always connected. 

