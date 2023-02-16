 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook might soon come back from the dead

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook was a highly advanced laptop, but one where its fatal compromises eventually led to its abandonment. Yet there are rumors Apple is planning to resurrect the tiny device, and a Korean source has seemingly confirmed that — yet there are questions over the report’s trustworthiness.

The claim was made on Korean website Naver by yeux1122 (translated version), an account that has something of a mixed track record for Apple rumors. According to the Naver post, Apple is preparing laptop parts and “major activities” relating to the 12-inch MacBook.

cheap macbook deals

While a product launch window has not yet been confirmed, yeux1122 claims, by the second half of 2023 Apple should have decided whether it will move ahead with mass production. At the moment, things are at the “preparation level” for the device.

Related

Rumors of a return for the 12-inch MacBook have received a mixed reception from industry experts. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June 2022 that he hadn’t heard of any plans for a 12-inch MacBook from his sources, while display industry guru Ross Young is similarly skeptical, saying Apple is instead focusing on laptops sized 13 inches and larger.

However, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has said a 12-inch MacBook is in the works. More recently, though, he claimed the device was “no longer on Apple’s near-term road map,” although he didn’t outright say the company had ditched its plans for the device.

2017 MacBook 12-inch

That industry skepticism means we should probably treat yeux1122’s claims with a degree of wariness, notwithstanding the fact that the author doesn’t have much of a track record for accurate Apple leaks. Still, it’s something to be aware of.

One of the reasons the 12-inch MacBook initially failed was that it was severely underpowered, as its super-thin chassis could only handle a mobile processor from Intel. However, the rise of Apple silicon has given Apple far more efficient chips to play with. These days, Apple silicon means a new 12-inch MacBook might actually make sense.

Whether Apple actually goes ahead and relaunches it, though, is anyone’s guess. Right now, it seems like it won’t get released any time soon, so there’s plenty of time for more information to come to light.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I’m sick of waiting for Apple to fix this glaring problem with Mac gaming
Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.
Apple may abandon the Mac Studio just 12 months after it launched
A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple just found a bizarre way to make virtual keyboards less annoying
macbook pro sticky keys song keyboard
All of Samsung’s videos from today’s Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra phone.
The best Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop.
Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.
Apple may launch a groundbreaking new Mac in a few weeks
The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.
HP Presidents Day Sale: Get a shiny new laptop from $249
The HP 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop sitting on a desk.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
How to use Google Bard, the latest AI chatbot service
A Google blog post discussing its LaMBDA artificial intelligence technology displayed on a smartphone screen.
ChatGPT Bing is becoming an unhinged AI nightmare
ChatGPT Bing giving an insane response.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.