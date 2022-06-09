 Skip to main content
The entire future MacBook road map may have just been leaked

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Following up on the announcement of the M2 MacBook Air, new reports are pointing to updates to a number of future MacBooks, including some brand-new models.

The report comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who has restated that a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is being scheduled for launch next year. Since posting his original tweet, another Apple leaker, Ross Young, has noted that this 15-inch MacBook Air will be have a screen size of 15.2 inches and won’t come with either a ProMotion or mini-LED panel.

And as we previously indicated, the 15&quot; MacBook Air is 15.2&quot;. It won&#39;t have ProMotion or MiniLEDs.

&mdash; Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Gurman reports that Apple also had considered releasing the current M2 MacBook Air as a 15-inch model, but ultimately scrapped those plans. The reasons why remain unknown, however, it is known that several older Apple laptop models have already been delayed for consumers due to supply constraints. The M2 MacBook Air also won’t ship until July, which suggests a more delicate supply chain could be the explanation.

In addition to the 15-inch MacBook Air, Gurman also mentions the possible return of a 12-inch MacBook. If accurate, the 12-inch laptop would be the first of its kind since Apple discontinued its 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

Gurman’s other important note is around the timing of the next big update to the MacBook Pro. Rather than holding it until fall 2023, Gurman insists that more powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros could launch as early as later this year. These laptops would be the successors to the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros (both 14-inch and 16-inch) that launched in late 2021.

Gurman says the devices are set to be upgraded primarily in terms of power, with code names J414 and J416 and 14-inch and 16-inch displays. That means we would be seeing a familiar chassis and design as last year’s models.

Sources also told the journalist that Apple is working on an M3 chip, which it might pair with a future iMac, in addition to other products.

