There’s a major problem with MacBook Pro shipments right now

If you’re looking to purchase a new MacBook Pro at this time, you might be waiting for your new laptop until August, according to reports from 9to5Mac.

Orders for the laptop have been slow since their initial launch in 2021, but waiting three months is a hard pill to swallow, especially six months from when the product was announced.

9to5Mac says it originally claimed in early May that MacBook Pro orders which were placed in February were being delayed until July. Now, 9to5Mac has added that not only is the production of MacBook Pro models under delay, but newly introduced products, including the Mac Studio, and Studio Display, as well as the iMac, are also slow to reach consumers.

It appears that Apple’s various large-display associated products are currently having the worst supply chain issues. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has made the claim that the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models, will likely be delayed for both delivery and in-store pickup until early August. Similarly, he expects iMac and Apple Pro Display XDR to be available in early August, with the latter having no in-store pickup. The Mac Studio should arrive in late August and the Studio Display sometime during the month.

9to5Mac noted Apple could be struggling with mini-LED panel supply issues at this time, which might be the cause of the delays. The company’s CEO Tim Cook has stated it is prepared to take up to $8 billion in losses, due in part to delays. Still, the brand appears optimistic.

Currently, the easiest-to-purchase models include the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 MacBook Air, according to the publication. However, ordering custom configurations to these products might bring the delay time right back up to at least one month.

Customers looking to buy a new Apple product at this time might have the best luck purchasing in-store at retailers, including Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Gurman also noted that Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) is quickly approaching, and will take place between June 6 and 10. Whether Apple will address the status of its persistent hardware delays remains uncertain but many expect the first-day keynote to focus on software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13.

