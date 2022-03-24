A larger, 15-inch MacBook Air could launch next year

Apple could be releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air next year, according to reporting from iMore. The company has been talking about making a larger model of the Air for several years, and it looks like those discussions are yielding tangible results.

The new info comes from analyst Ross Young and the latest Display Supply Chain Consultants Quarterly Advanced IT Display Report. The report includes a road map for several Apple products, including a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023.

Just released our Apple iPad and Mac roadmaps in our Quarterly Advanced IT Display Report and see new display sizes next year for the iPad and MacBook Air. Will likely include in our talks at the SID/DSCC Business Conference on 5/9 for those interested. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 23, 2022

That’s not the only news in the report either. Apple’s soon-to-be-released MacBook Air may also have a larger display while maintaining a similar form factor. That’s because the MacBook Air will probably have thinner bezels, like the newest MacBook Pros before it. There are rumors it might even have a notch.

The news comes on the heels of rumors about the new MacBook Air, including a pretty realistic render from ZONEofTECH.

The entry-level iPad is also getting a refresh according to DSCC. It would have a larger 10-inch display and the same design language as the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and every other Apple product at this point.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) is a group of supply chain experts specializing in display-based products. As such, they are intimately familiar with what is going on at the back end for many manufacturers. Their reports are a solid indicator of what direction a product is moving in.

Apple has aggressively revamped its Mac lineup over the past year. After years of anemic refreshes, the company has kicked it into overdrive after its M1 chips took the computing world by storm.

After the initial release of M1 devices, the 24-inch M1 iMac came several months later, complete with several new color options. Just last week, Apple announced the Mac Studio, a powerhouse PC in a suped-up Mac Mini case. Apple isn’t done yet, with the new Mac Pro and MacBook Air coming somewhere down the line.

