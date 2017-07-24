2012 and 2013 MacBook Pro users get new machines due to bad batteries

Why it matters to you If you have a 2012 or 2013 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro, check your battery. If it needs replacing, Apple might just give you a newer machine instead.

Most often, issues with the supply of components work against the typical computer user, particularly when it involves an older machine. If you’re an Apple user with a 2012 or 2013 MacBook Pro, however, the company’s supply constraints could result in your receiving a brand-new machine as a replacement for your aging notebook.

According to MacUser, Apple has a problem getting its hands on the integrated battery assembly for mid-2012 and early-2013 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro models. This means that anyone who visits an Apple Store looking to get a battery replaced is out of luck. In a testament to Apple’s focus on customer service, however, the company is looking to make things right in a big way.

Normally, Apple will replace a worn battery at no charge for customers who purchased an AppleCare+ extended warranty that’s still in effect. Or, customers without AppleCare+ can pay $199 in the U.S. to replace their battery. However, Apple doesn’t anticipate having the battery assembly back in stock until September 15, 2017. Therefore, it has been offering to either waive the $199 charge if a customer is willing to wait until then or to replace the affected machine with a newer, similarly configured MacBook Pro.

According to reports from places like Reddit, users are receiving a variety of different replacement options. Some are receiving refurbished 2015 MacBook Pro machines. Others, however, are receiving brand-new 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pros with Touch Bar. Some owners have been required to pay the standard $199 battery charge in order to receive the replacement — still an incredible bargain for receiving a brand-new machine.

Apple handles these situations as they arise, and so there’s no guarantee that a given user will receive a new machine. MacRumors notes that Apple policy only covers batteries with less than 1,000 charge cycles and that show a “Service Battery” or similar notice when checked in About This Mac > System Report > Power > Health Information. Nevertheless, some users report receiving an exchange with batteries that had greater than 1,000 charge cycles.

If you think the battery on your mid-2012 or early-2013 15-inch MacBook Pro needs to be replaced, then you might want to head to your local Apple Store and see what can be done. You might just find that you’ll be offered a much newer machine for either no charge if you’re covered by an AppleCare+ warranty, or at most $199. And that’s a fair price for a brand-new machine.