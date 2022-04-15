 Skip to main content
  1. Computing

Apple is secretly testing at least 9 new Macs with M2 chips

Alex Blake
By

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) looming on the horizon, speculation is rife about what the Cupertino, California firm could have in store for us over the next year. The answer, it seems, is a bonanza of devices, as a reputable source has alleged Apple is testing at least nine new Macs that could potentially be released in the coming months.

The news comes from reporter Mark Gurman, who has made a name for himself with his accurate leaks and insights. Gurman believes Apple is testing the Macs with “four different M2-based chips,” destined for Macs aimed at both consumers and professional users.

iMac sit on display at the official opening of the new Apple Store Via Del Corso.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

According to Gurman, the Macs being tested included the following machines:

  • A new MacBook Air with an M2 chip will come with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. That’s up from the eight CPU cores and either seven or eight GPU cores (depending on the model) in the current MacBook Air
  • Two Mac Minis, one with the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air and another with an M2 Pro chip
  • An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip. This is will be an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro
  • Two 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops, one with an M2 Pro chip and one with an M2 Max. Gurman says the M2 Pro has 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, which is more than the 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores in the top-of-the-range M1 Max. This chip will also come with 64GB of unified memory
  • Two 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
  • A Mac Pro with a successor to the M1 Ultra that debuted in the Mac Studio

Gurman also dropped the tidbit that Apple is currently testing Mac Mini machines with both M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, as well as the next-generation M2 equivalents. For many months, the Mac Mini has been rumored to get an M1 Pro upgrade, so Gurman’s news lines up with past leaks. However, Gurman adds that there’s a strong chance the Mac Studio has now made those machines obsolete, so our money is on Apple skipping straight to the M2 versions.

New story: Apple is testing at least 9 new M2-based Macs, including 12 core CPU/38 core GPU 14/16-inch MacBook Pros, 8 core CPU/10 core GPU MacBook Air, Mac mini &amp; entry MacBook Pro + Mac Pro. New machines already appearing in third-party app analytics. https://t.co/PMDX1XYfOV

&mdash; Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 14, 2022

With WWDC scheduled for June, previous rumors have suggested Apple will launch at least two new Macs at the event. The most likely contenders are the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini.

The discovery of these new Macs was apparently made through App Store developer logs, suggesting Apple is testing the performance of its upcoming devices in a variety of third-party Mac apps that its customers might use. App logs have accurately revealed details in the past, such as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip names, suggesting there could be some truth behind these current rumors.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cordless vacuum deals for April 2022

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Segway’s Engine Speaker makes your scooter sound like a Ferrari

Segway's Engine Speaker.

Best Microsoft Office deals for April 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for April 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Roboticist shares why she loves working at Boston Dynamics

Roboticist Cassie Moreira working at Boston Dynamics.

HBO Max’s Hacks season 2 teaser is testing out new material

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks.

Everything Everywhere All At Once: Small VFX team, big results

Michelle Yeoh looks at her hot dog fingers in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The best Dex weapons in Elden Ring

Margit boss in Elden Ring.

Doomed love and time travel collide in Press Play trailer

Lewis Pullman and Clara Rugaard in Press Play.

Everything we know about Kingdom Hearts IV

Sora lying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

4 big Kingdom Hearts 4 details emerge in new interview

Sora lying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

In a disaster, AT&T goes to extremes to get you back online

Side view of an AT&T disaster recovery truck.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 7 5800X: Battle of gaming CPUs

AMD CEO holding 3D V-Cache CPU.