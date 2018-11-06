Digital Trends
Computing

The new sleek, light, and powerful Asus Zenbooks are now available

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 4
asus 2018 zenbooks now available zenbook whiskey lake 3 700x467 c
asus 2018 zenbooks now available zenbook whiskey lake 2 700x467 c
asus 2018 zenbooks now available zenbook whiskey lake 4 700x467 c
asus 2018 zenbooks now available zenbook whiskey lake 1 700x467 c

Asus has revealed the availability of its series of new Zenbook devices originally announced at IFA 2018. The 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch laptops all pack slim bezel displays and come configured with Intel’s eighth-generation Whiskey Lake processors under the hood.

Leading the lineup are 13-inch and 14-inch Zenbooks, starting at $850 and $1,000 in pricing. The 13-inch model will be coming later toward the end of November and the 14-inch model is set to go on sale on Amazon on November 14. Both models include Asus’ NanoEdge FHD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution displays for a slim design and a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also, the two laptops have a unique numeric LED illuminated keypad in the touchpad which is activated with a touch of an icon.

As for the processors, the 13-inch model is configured with an Intel Core i5-8265U chipset and the 14-inch model the slightly more powerful Intel Core i7-8565U chipset. With storage, the 13-inch Zenbook comes with a modest 512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD as standard, and the 14-inch model a much larger 1TB SSD. A total of 16 GB of maximum RAM is common across both models, as is the ports and connectivity.

Ports include a mix of classic and modern, including USB C, classic USB A, USB 2.0, HDMI, MicroSD, and audio combo jack. Also included as standard on all the models are a Windows Hello camera and the Alexa virtual assistant for more seamless logins and a truly personal virtual assistant.

Capping the lineup is the $1,400 15.6 inch Asus ZenBook, which is set to become available later this month on Amazon. This leading Asus laptop comes with the Intel Core i7-8565U processor as standard, but also Nvidia GeForce MX150 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q dedicated graphics cards are available as options for gaming or more processor heavy tasks. A physical number pad is even included onboard the keyboard, and the ports and connectivity are the same as the 13-inch and 14-inch models. Storage starts at 1TB, with RAM coming in at 16GB.

These Windows 10 devices all look to be great, but Asus is making its NanoEdge slim bezel displays a common experience across its lineup. On October 24, it also introduced three new Chromebook models, all of which feature narrow bezels, Intel quad-core CPUs and similar premium design.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download music from YouTube
Up Next

AMD vs. Intel: Which brand of CPU should you choose?
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Product Review

Does the new MacBook Air completely overshadow the 12-inch MacBook?

The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

11-inch iPad Pro vs. 10.5-inch iPad Pro: Can the new model take out the classic?

Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new 11-inch iPad Pro, boasting a powerful new A12X Bionic processor, awesome modern design with an edge-to-edge display, and more. But is it much better than the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro?
Posted By Christian de Looper
best cheap macbook deals 1
Computing

Get a refurbished Apple 12-inch MacBook for $400 less than price of a new one

Amazon's deal on Apple's 12-inch MacBook brings the price down to just $899, making it more competitive against the new Air. The $400 discount is sizable, but Amazon's deal is only for an Apple-certified refurbished mode.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Product Review

This $450, 15-inch Chromebook can work all day and play all night

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 takes the company’s very good 15-inch Chromebook and lets you spin the display. You won’t want to use it as a tablet, but it’s a good option for inexpensive Netflix binging.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Product Review

Microsoft still sells the 5th-gen Surface Pro. Has the Pro 6 replaced it?

At first glance, the 2017 Surface Pro looks like an incremental update to the Surface Pro 4, which was already our favorite detachable tablet. But does the newest version earn its own place at the top of the 2-in-1 heap?
Posted By Mark Coppock
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Won’t get fooled again: Chrome 71 to block all ads on abusive sites

Google is set to launch a new version of its Chrome browser in December, with Chrome 71 offering new ad-blocking features for sites which offer a consistently abusive experience, with misleading ads.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
audi anmated concept car spies in disguise
Cars

Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

Audi went to the drawing board and mocked up a futuristic car that you might never be able to buy but you'll definitely be able to see in theaters. The car will star in the animated film 'Spies in Disguise.'
Posted By AJ Dellinger
windows vs mac chrome os best operating system apple imac retina display review macro 7
Computing

Did a leaked image reveal Apple’s upcoming desktop monitor?

Coming several days before Apple's new products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon black friday deals 2
Computing

You can ship all the things on Amazon for free, but only for a limited time

The online retail wars are heating up. From now and onward for a "limited time," all items will ship for free on Amazon, for everyone, with or without Prime membership with no minimum purchase required. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Want a GTX 1080 Ti? Buy one now before the stock runs out

Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti might be a popular alternative to the more expensive, and only slightly-more-capable, RTX 2080, but following a halt in its production, stock around the world is starting to run low.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

The Pixel Slate is now available for pre-order with a release date of November 22

Google's Slate tablet debuted on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, the display, and key features.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse
Computing

Amazon one-day sale cuts up to 50 percent off Logitech mice, other accessories

Amazon might already be running early Black Friday sales, but today only, you can also save on some of the most popular Logitech mice, keyboards, speakers, and many other gadgets that pair up nicely with your PC. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus