Asus’ new monitors don’t just display pixels, but they clean the air too

Asus has introduced a new lineup of monitors featuring built-in air purification, combining display technology with environmental health benefits. The VU Air Ionizer series includes three models: the 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W, and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W.

These displays come with an integrated “VU Air Ionizer” that, according to Asus, removes up to 90% of airborne dust and pollutants within a cubic meter over three hours. This feature aims to improve air quality, particularly for users in dusty environments, though air ionization technology remains a subject of debate in terms of its effectiveness.

The VU249HFI-W and VU279HFI-W use IPS panels with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). They offer a 1300:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the VU34WCIP-W features a VA panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms MPRT. This model delivers a higher contrast ratio of 3000:1 and 300 nits of brightness, making it more suitable for deep blacks and high contrast visuals. All three monitors also come with Adaptive Sync support with variable refresh rate support.

Asus has priced the monitors competitively, with the VU249HFI-W starting at $129, the VU279HFI-W at $159, and the high-end VU34WCIP-W retailing for $359. These models are now available for purchase through Asus’s official channels and select retailers.

Beyond air purification, the monitors incorporate features such as SmoothMotion technology for fluid visuals and Color Vision Deficiency modes to aid users with color perception challenges. They also emphasize sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging that can be repurposed as document or laptop holders.

While the integration of an air purifier is a unique addition, the actual impact of air ionization remains uncertain. However, Asus’s VU Air Ionizer series stands out as an innovative approach to improving both display quality and workspace health.